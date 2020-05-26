Jimmy Decotis Stepping Away from Racing to Focus on Health

This morning, JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing's Jimmy Decotis took to social media to inform everyone that he will not be returning for the final seven rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and will instead be stepping away from racing for the time being to focus on his health.

Decotis has fought a long battle with Lyme Disease for the last three years while racing and competing at the highest level. He said in the post:

"I have tried everything in my power to remain healthy while pushing my body to the limits but unfortunately it has caused my health to decline to a point where racing dirtbikes just isn’t in the cards for me at this time. ...I’m stepping away from racing for the time being to focus solely on my health and to hopefully get back to the person and racer I was once."

The announcement comes just days after JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing announced that Broc Tickle and Fredrik Noren would return to supercross in Salt Lake City, Utah, to compete in the 450SX class. In the statement, the team announced Joey Savatgy and Decotis "will not return for the remainder of the Supercross series as they continue to focus on their recoveries."

Below is the full post from Decotis: