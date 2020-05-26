Fifth Annual GNCC Graduation Ceremony to be Held at Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Racer Productions is calling all members of the Class of 2020. Whether you have graduated from elementary school, middle school, high school, college or a technical school, GNCC Racing wants to recognize you for your prestigious academic accomplishment.

The 2020 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, will be hosting the fifth annual Graduation Commencement Ceremony at this weekend’s FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. The Ceremony will take place Saturday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tim Cotter, “The Dean of Dirt” and Racer Productions Event Director, will be the keynote speaker of the night. The Dean of Dirt will also be handing you your very own GNCC Graduation Diploma, as well as a commemorative GNCC Graduate favor.