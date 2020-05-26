Upon entering the pro ranks in 2006, Josh Hill quickly moved from the 250 class to the 450 class, where he competed regularly from 2008 to 2015. Hill stepped away from racing to pursue other activities, mainly free riding. He returned to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in April 2018 briefly as he competed in three of the last five rounds of the championship for an injured Justin Barcia.

Hill returned to the racing scene in November 2019, which he spent in Australia competing in the Australian Supercross Championship with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team. He then began training more and more and made his full-time return to the U.S. supercross scene as a member of the ClubMX team in the 250SX East Region. Back racing a 250 for the first time since the 2007 SX Lites West Region (as it was called then), Hill recorded finishes of 12-6-10-21 in the first four rounds of the championship before racing went on pause.

When racing shutdown after the Daytona Supercross, Hill resumed his free riding, including backflips onto an airbag in his yard and ripping around on his Alta Motors electric bike. Hill and Darryn Durham were invited out to High Point Raceway two weeks ago for a private riding session to rip up the grass-covered track. News broke that supercross would be resuming shortly after the ride day but unfortunately Hill suffered a practice crash last week that resulted in a dislocated hip, which will knock him out of racing in Salt Lake City, Utah. We rang up the fun, free-spirited veteran to talk about supercross, competing on the small bore bike again, riding at High Point, and his injury.

Racer X: You went down training at ClubMX and then you went to the hospital and got out the same day. Is that true?

Josh Hill: Yeah. I went down in the whoops. I just came in and got a little sideways coming in and just missed one. I’m normally pretty good at not doing that, but I just had a little mistake. I just had to try to correct it. It didn’t work out. Just kind of smashed my ankle over the top of one of the whoops and ended up popping my hip out. The ambulance had to come. Took me to a little local hospital. The guys there seemed to know what they were doing. Kind of sedated me a little bit and popped it right back in. I was out of the hospital in like three hours. It’s pretty good. I went and got it checked out the next day and they were pretty blown away that the little hospital there was able to pop me back in and send me out that same day. So, pretty good. Not a fun injury. I’ve talked to a lot of people that have had it. It’s painful. It seems like I probably did the least invasive I could have done with that injury, so that’s good.

So it was a dislocation. I’ve heard that with those basically it’s kind of dependent on how long it’s dislocated for. So were they able to get it back in quickly? How did that all work?

They were able to get it in. I went in. I was on the ground and got taken out in an ambulance, and from then on as soon as I got in they pretty much knew what they had to do. I was probably in and out of there in four hours, I would say, from the time that I got in there. They probably had me popped back in in two hours. They were saying that if you had it out for up to six hours you can lose your blood flow and that’s not good for the injury. But since I was able to get mine in in two hours, it seems to be on the up and up as much as it can be for this injury.