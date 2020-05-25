Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Wake-Up Call

May 25, 2020 6:30am

Current-Day Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17) - Rounds 11 through 17 will resume May 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States141
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom129
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States128
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States60
7Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States42
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC United States89
7Luke Clout Sydney Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States72
GNCC Racing

Through Round 4 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States120
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States64
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States60
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States59
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States57
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States54
8Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States43
9Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States43
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States40
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States98
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States67
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand56
6 Tamaqua, PA United States50
7 Landrum, SC United States45
8 Bennington, VT United States42
9 Jefferson, GA United States39
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States37
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1 Travelers Rest, SC United States99
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States96
3 Lynnville, IN United States81
4 Columbia Heights, MN United States67
5 Gillett, PA United States59
6 West Sunbury, PA United States56
7 Newark Valley, NY United States55
8 Inman, SC United States54
9 Parkersburg, WV United States54
10 Gillett, PA United States39
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States120
2Tayla Jones Australia96
3Rachael Archer New Zealand78
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States67
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States64
6 Mchenry, MD United States56
7 Barons, AB Canada49
8Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States43
9 Buskirk, NY United States43
10 Birchrunville, PA United States32
FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
TBDFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

