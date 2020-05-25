I think a lot of times fans get mad when riders say, “We’ve been having fun,” or “I just want to have fun. I’m enjoying myself.” Your job isn’t to have fun. It’s to win races. Sometimes taking the pressure being off and enjoying yourself actually is what makes you win. It is a tool sometimes to perform better. Not everybody rides in anger, like Michael Jordan played in anger.

Everybody’s different. People are motivated by different things. I was just riding with Cameron Mcadoo today. Sometimes I like talking crap to him between motos because he’ll talk back to me about stuff or say something and it’ll piss me off enough to where it gives me an edge in the next moto. And that’s just what I needed that day. Some days I need to pretend like a race isn’t even happening. I just need to have fun and let it flow. I think it’s just about knowing yourself enough to act accordingly.

Let’s talk about the details here of Utah. How are you going to play it? Will you ride during the week? Do you know?

I think Kawi is in the process of trying to get a private supercross track for basically every Friday because that seems like it’s the only day that’s going to work for riding, with racing Sunday and Wednesday. It will be tough to justify doing anything else. We might be able to get a day of riding in-between but if not it’s one of those things where we have so many laps on supercross tracks and we have a lot of training in terms of bicycle stuff and gym. We’ll be able to do that. I plan on driving over there. I’ve already rented a house. I’ll bring my bicycle and some gym equipment stuff like that. We’ll be able to stay on top of things. Obviously we’re not going to be able to get the same three days a week of riding in-between races. We’ve all done this enough to where I don’t think you’ll see too much of an effect when it comes to race time.

I think the only real factor is if it spins people out, mentally. Like, “Oh, man. I’m out of sorts. I need to get back to the test track but now I can’t!” Are you a guy that’s a super creature of habit, or are you a guy that whatever happens you just brush it aside and go racing?

I’m more of a brush it aside. I think that’s something I’ve learned to be better at as my career kind of progressed. You’ve seen me since I was a little kid. I used to get really fired up if something went awry. I think too that was kind of part of a little bit just how much emphasis I had on doing well at such a young age. I think that’s just a byproduct of that initially when you’re young. When you spend your whole life doing something and you don’t reach your goal it’s like unacceptable. As you get older you realize that it’s detrimental to yourself to carry that stuff through the week. I feel like this year I would say that’s one of the things I’ve done quite a bit better than I have in years past is just learn to let things go, whether it be me getting a seventh or an eighth and just kind of brushing it aside. You take what you can from it, but you’ve got to leave it there. It sucks to bring that stuff home and carry it with you all week. I think my career, if I looked at things the same as I did a few years ago I think I’d be retired by the time I’m 25. I’ve taken a better approach.