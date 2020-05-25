I did an interview with Ricky Johnson, and he actually had coronavirus and got through it. He said one of the craziest things. He’s said it sucked dealing with it, but at the same time in this shutdown, we got to spend more time with family. Maybe we didn’t have to be so hyper-focused on the same daily goals. He was like, “I almost wish that we should all have a little COVID in our lives sometimes. It allowed everyone to focus on things that we totally take for granted.” So I guess the question now is, can any of us actually keep doing that?

Yeah. I think it’s been really convicting just to have to slow down, to have to look around and see what we’ve been doing with our time. It’s been really cool to see the impact it had, even just where we are in Murrieta, California. The amount of people that I’ve seen outside walking, running, riding bicycles, it’s like, this is amazing. Some friends that work 9-5 and sometimes longer than that really having to get stuck at home, but they’re like, “Our pay was cut, or we’re laid off, but I’ve never had time with my family like this, and I’ve never gotten to do some of these things.” If that’s not convicting to anybody, it’s like, we need a heart check. It’s crazy just to see. Even with Rick, he was really transparent about everything that he went through. That’s crazy for us leading into next weekend. There’s people that don’t have any signs that test positive for it. So it’s like, I feel great. I’m healthy. Everything’s good, but I’m like, I hope I pass.

That’s a really good point. Literally, if you do not pass the COVID-19 testing, you’re not racing and your championship is done!

That’s the thing, too. Some of the 450 guys the first couple rounds were really sick. During supercross there’s usually always people that race when they’re sick. Some are worse than others. Some people could have already had it. Some people may not get it at all. Passing the test is the first race of next weekend.

Usually, if you’re sick, the weekend is going to be terrible, but you’ve got to suck it up and get points. I even deal with it in TV—if I’m sick, I still need to show up and do the job no matter what. This is the opposite. If you’re sick, you’re not allowed to tough it out. It’s a whole new world.

It’s pretty weird. Just reading the restart plan [that Feld Entertainment sent to the teams] and everything, it’s pretty strict. I know we have to do it to get back racing, but there’s so much room for one little slip-up that there’s no telling what can happen. So it’s like, as a racer, to have to think about those even just a little bit is really tough because on race day, there’s nothing else I’m thinking about at all. So it’s going to be tough, not only for myself but riders, team personnel. The last thing we think about on race day is getting close to somebody, saying hey to somebody. We have this whole list of things to keep in the back of our mind, it’s going to be hard.

You guys also can’t have your mechanics go to the starting line, right? Many things are going to be a lot different.

Yeah. It’s definitely going to be wild. We can set our holeshot buttons back behind the starting gate, I assume. We’re going to have to. That’s kind of a non-negotiable. We’re going to have to just roll up, get on our gate. I really don’t know how to think about it because there’s so many things. I’m here to line up and race. I’m not here to tip-toe around everywhere and make sure I don’t break any of the rules… “Oh, I’m sorry. I got too close.” We normally have like tunnel vision.

Are you worried like, it will distract your focus from the racing?

I’m not really worried about it. It’s like once we get focused on something, we don’t even hear things at that point. It’s more like I’m not worried about doing stuff correctly. People may have to remind us. I’m focused.