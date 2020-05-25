Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Jett Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, and Derek Drake, To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 25

May 25, 2020 8:45am
Jett Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, and Derek Drake, To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 25

During this racing shutdown, current and retired have lined up for interviews with our Jason Weigandt via Instagram Live. Racing is almost back, but we're lining up another group of riders before we get there.

On Monday, May 25, supercross rookies Jalek Swoll, Derek Drake, and Jett Lawrence will join Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. The rookies will each spend about 10 minutes talking to me back to back to back.

You can watch the interviews on the Racer X Instagram account live as they happen, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our page. We will also embed the video interviews below once they are completed.

The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now