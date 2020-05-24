Bigelow ended up eighth, and one year later he turned pro. When asked what else he remember about Lake Sugar Tree AMA Amateur National? “Ferrell McCollough kicked all of our asses pretty bad,” laughed Kirk.

“The thing about back then is the fact that it was a small window of opportunity back then,” he added. “You only had one or two years to make it in the amateur nationals because there were only three classes, total, and you had to graduate up to the top of those classes to even get it. It was like high school—you didn’t get to stay there forever! When you were 16, 17, 18, and after that you had to go pro, or you were done. After that you were just racing for fun.”

In the 125cc class, Illinois’ Mark Van Hoozer won the first 125 moto but then at the start of the second one he got centerpunched in the sweeping downhill to off-camber right-handed sweeper, triggering a chain-reaction crash and injuring his hand in a massive pile-up. First moto runner-up Sammy Bosnic of Wheeling, West Virginia, also went down in the big crash, ruining what would have been a straight shot at the championship. And the same went for Jeff Surwall, who also went down in that big heap. Surwall was one of the fast boys from Illinois, as well as a regular at the Florida Winter-AMA Series every year. He went to Lake Sugar Tree aboard an LOP Suzuki RM125 in the hopes of winning an AMA amateur national title.

“I felt really good going into the race after doing really well in my regional,” he recalls. “My brother-in-law Beaver [Jeff Theodosakis] went down two weeks before and stayed in North Carolina to ride and practice, and then we went to Lake Sugar Tree in Virginia to camp for the whole week and rode. I felt very good on the track and was looking forward to it. And then it rained for maybe two days straight and turned that red dirt into red ice and mud. Everything we learned practicing at the track was kind of out the window!”

Like almost everyone else, Surwall struggled with the conditions, but he did come through in the end for third overall behind fellow Jeff Callihan, an 11th grade student at Fallquier High School in Warrenton, Virginia, who went 4-2 on the day, and the unlucky Van Hoozer, who did manage to get back up to sixth after that first-turn crash.

“I don’t really recall who won or anything,” admits Surwall. “I don’t remember my moto finishes either, other than I did well in one moto and then fell in the mud and struggled in the other.” When told it was Callihan, Surwall laughs, “I don’t mean to downgrade his win but once it started raining it was really more about survival than winning, but I guess he did both! But even David Bailey, I know he got stuck in the gate or whatever, but he knew the track well because he lived about 50 feet away, so everyone struggled in the mud.”

Jeff Surwall remembers one other thing from that race: “Ferrell McCollough won his class for the second year in a row, and then I never heard of him again. I think he went to school or something and made a living doing something else. But he was pretty good on a motorcycle.”