A guy who used to be an agent in the sport, who I respect very much, sent me this:

Clermont, FL elevation 350’, Cortez, CO 6,200’ elevation. SLC 4,400 elevation, with 7 races roughly every three days apart. Eli’s crown to lose

Great point! What fantastic luck for Eli Tomac. He has tuned himself for elevation in a sport that rarely requires such, but can now use his life experience as an ultimate weapon in the seven most important races in his career. That’s an unlikely turn of events. Actually, unlikely isn’t a strong enough word. We’ve never had seven supercross races in three weeks! We’ve never had seven supercross races at elevation! Plus, Salt Lake City, Utah, was not even the first place on the list of cities to hold these races! Altitude-less places like Glendale, St. Louis, Houston, and Orlando were also in the running. In the end, they just happened to hit in the one place (outside of Denver) that would work to ET3’s advantage.

It’s not over, though. It could be advantage: Tomac, but when you try to analyze and predict how this unprecedented stretch will go, you’ll discover plenty of strengths for each title combatant. Not just for Tomac and Roczen. Because this thing ain’t over yet.

Elevation Eli: As stated, Eli Tomac rides at elevation during the week. Now, some trainer types are going to say the cardiovascular advantage/disadvantage to this is overstated. Most riders will tell you, for example, that racing two 30 + two lap motos at 6,000 feet at Thunder Valley Motocross Park doesn’t even feel that different than any other national. They will tell you heat and humidity impact their physical performance much more.

Okay, fine, people that are smarter than me can decide if elevation matters in a 20-minute and one-lap main event. Maybe that’s not a big advantage for Tomac. But keep on reading.

Recovery: Even if elevation doesn’t put Eli’s competitors in the red zone earlier, it could certainly weigh them down as the weeks drag on. With rider’s guessing how two races per week might feel, they also have to account for elevation. I talked to several riders this week, and most weren’t even worried about finding a track in Utah for practice between races. Some might not ride. Most said they’d rather focus on recovery.

Well, there’s one guy who doesn’t have to wonder about recovering at altitude, because he’s done it his whole life. Even just mentally, that would have to create some confidence. But wait, there’s more!