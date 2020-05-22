Racerhead #21

Welcome to Racerhead, and welcome back to a little bit of normalcy. We’ve all been taking it one lap at a time, and as the world slowly gets back up and running, our motorsports world is starting to hum.

As I mentioned last week, I got to go to both the Moto Fite Klub in Youngstown, Ohio, as well as The Bulldog GNCC in Georgia. They were wildly different events, in large part because each state has wildly different coronavirus rules in place. Georgia has been at the forefront of re-opening, and it certainly showed in the record crowd (1,823 riders!) that showed up for the weekend. And everyone followed the Safe to Race guidelines that the Race Leadership Team came up, and local officials were very pleased with how it all turned out.

And then this week MX Sports was finally able to start registering riders for the Regional qualifying for the 2020 Monster Energy/AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s. Yes, the show is going on, though with the area qualifying almost completely wiped out due to the shutdown, these Regionals may be bigger and more competitive than ever. In the first 24 hours of open sign-up, which began yesterday at 1 p.m., more than 6,700 entries were processed. And the first class to max out at 72 was the 250 C class for the Ironman Regional in Indiana.

And of course the biggest news of all is that Monster Energy AMA Supercross will kick back off exactly one week from now, next Sunday night, May 31.

Before I throw it to Jason Weigandt, here’s to hoping everyone has a safe and fun (and socially distant) memorial day weekend. I know there’s no motocross racing happening like there usually is and has been for our entire lives on this weekend but that doesn’t mean it’s not special. Please think of the sacrifices made by the men and woman who have served our country and provided us with the opportunity to enjoy our sport each and every day. Thank you. So let me throw it right now over to Jason Weigandt for more on what’s to come...

It’s All Good (Jason Weigandt)

Once the supercross plan came to life last week, I had to wonder how riders/teams/trainers, etc., would react to the idea of racing twice a week, and staying in Utah the entire time. So far, it’s all good. Honda HRC teammates Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton told me they’re actually looking forward to this. They’ve rented cool places to live, and as Brayton explained, not having to fly anywhere between races is a good situation. He’s not concerned with getting in laps between the races.

“I don’t really think I need to,” said Brayton. “Between Sunday and Wednesday, I doubt we’ll ride, but potentially ride on the Friday or something.”