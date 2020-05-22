We now know that the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will resume May 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today we refresh your memory on how the two title combatants in the 450SX class got to their respective positions in the championship.

With Eli Tomac owning a narrow championship lead (three points) over Ken Roczen heading into the final seven rounds of racing, the action is sure to be can't miss television.

