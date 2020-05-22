Pro Circuit Introduces 2013-2020 CRF110F Clamps

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to release a new mini moto part for 2013-2020 CRF110F models. Designed to suit the taller rider, the Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount helps create more legroom by raising the handlebars. It's the perfect solution to prevent knees from smacking the bars, and it will also make your CRF110F's front end longer. The clamp has full adjustability with different bar mount configurations, so you are able to personalize fitment as well. The clamp and bar mount are CNC-machined out of aluminum and then anodized red and blue for a factory look. These clamps are perfect for any mini moto rider looking to trick out their CRF110F.