I’m happy. Why? Well, Monster Energy AMA Supercross’ return is not ideal. The races will not have fans. We won’t visit different venues with different dirt. The riders will race twice a week and won’t have time for their normal testing and training between the races. In all, everyone’s routine will be compromised.

I’m happy because the racing industry accepted this. They will adapt and do whatever it takes to get the racing going, because this is their job, and they’re likely going nuts without it. Hey, almost everyone else with a job has seen COVID-19 jack up their normal routine, anyway.

It’s at this point, if you’re stressed out, burnt out, pushed out or just generally over this whole lockdown deal, that you can even rely on sage guidance from racers to get through it. See, they’ve been living by a playbook for years, and they read chapters of it on the podium. You’ll hear the same cliché answers all the time. Well, right now, those cliché answers mean something. For you. Let’s use ‘em here and apply it to everyday life.

1. “Just try to have fun with it and enjoy it.”

We hear this one non-stop. It can frustrate fans, because you want to hear racers giving it their all to WIN, not to have fun. Winning is serious. You’re really getting paid to have fun?

Yes.

See, riders say they want to have fun with it because they ride better when they’re having fun. There’s perhaps no feeling in sports more nerve-wracking than going to the starting gate for a race. Anything you can do to mitigate that can help you perform better. So, the quest for fun. Fun is just window dressing. Fun is just a tool. Having fun makes them ride better, which actually is the job.

How do you apply it? In this current environment, you’re not going to get the ideal. We’re all going to lose money, miss a hobby or in some ways deal with change. In most quantifiable ways, this deal is bad. But, you can choose how you want to think. You can throw up your hands, give up on the data and focus on still trying to enjoy life. You can get to those projects you never get to finish. You can call your darned parents which you don’t do often enough. You can indulge in binge watching, you can retell the same old stories and relive the same old memories. Because right now, if you’re not a front line worker, you don’t have to feel as responsible for work output every second of every day. It’s all a darned compromise. You can get mad over it or you can de-stress and just try to find fun wherever you can. That’s what racers do when they can’t get the results they want.