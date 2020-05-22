The timing couldn't be better for two riders in Monster Energy Supercross. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo and Honda HRC's Justin Brayton were both scheduled to miss some time in 2020 due to small injuries, but the COVID-19 lockdown gave them time to recover, and now they're dialed in and ready as supercross resumes on May 31. Jason Weigandt chats with both riders to get their thoughts on going racing again, including their practice and training plans while staying in Utah and their perspective on rolling with the changes.
Watch the archives of our latest Instagram Live videos (including the AC and Brayton interviews)
