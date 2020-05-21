So Mini Os was you first race on the bigger bike, how was that transition going from an 85 at Loretta’s to a 250 just a few months later?

It was a wild transition, honestly. Going from an 85 at Loretta Lynn’s and then straight to a 250 kind of blew everyone’s minds, even mine. I was a bit nervous at first but then I learned a little bit out here in California, I was out here for a month and a half before Mini Os. I went to Mini Os just wanting to have fun and do the best I could, get used to the bike. I had a pretty good week there, I would say. I won a few heat races in supercross. I got third in 450 B and fourth in 250 B in Supercross. Led a lot of laps. Unfortunately I went down a few times. I did a little better in motocross. I won a couple motos, pulled a bunch of holeshots. I think I ended up second in 450 B, sixth in 250 B, and second in Schoolboy 2. I had a fun week there. So can’t complain.

You also raced 450 B on the 250, how was that?

Racing the 250 in the 450 class with the big boys was tough, some of those guys being 4-5 years older, I knew that they didn’t wanna get beat by me since I am younger and coming from an 85, but at the end of the day I’m racing them like I would race anyone else and going for the win, no matter what size bike.

What was the deciding factor to skip 125s?

It was kind of just the deal that we had. Star approached me a few years back and we turned them down. They came up to us again at Loretta’s in 2019. I couldn’t turn it down. I was wanting to go to a 250 anyway. They gave me the option to ride a 125. My dad and I decided 125 isn’t really big anymore—250 is where it’s all at.

What kind of stuff have you done during the quarantine to keep busy without racing?

Schoolwork with On Track, training, indoors/outdoors, my fitness. Definitely doing quite a bit of riding. Definitely a lot of schoolwork.