MX vs ATV All Out Drops the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship DLC

“We’re working hard to bring fresh experiences and content to the many MX competitors who’ve been sidelined in recent months,” said Lenore Gilbert, CEO, Rainbow Studios. “Between last month’s Loretta Lynn’s Online Championship and thisNationalstrack pack launching next week, MX vs ATV All Out is keeping the awesome MX community entertained at home!”

The 2020 AMA Pro Championship DLC includes 12 official tracks from the series that will be released beginning May 21 through August. The schedule for track releases will be continually updated here: https://mxvsatv.com/ 2020promotocross/

Hangtown

Thunder Valley

Florida

High Point

Southwick

Red Bud

SpringCreek

Washougal

Unadilla

Budd’s Creek

Ironman

Loretta Lynn’s

As a bonus, the Fox Raceway track will be made available for download as a part of this pack during the fall!

The SRPs are : $19.99 | € 19.99 | £ 17.99 on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™.

