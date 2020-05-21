Moto Fite Klub, Road 2 Recovery Raise $52,429 for Eight Charities

ENCINITAS, Calif.—The Road 2 Recovery (R2R) Foundation recently took part in an incredible fundraising campaign where many of the top names in racing came together to put on Moto Fite Klub, a never-done-before LIVE motocross match racing event, in an effort to bring back racing in a safe environment for fans to watch from home, while also creating awareness to deserving charities. Thanks to the generosity of participating racing legends, fans, and industry supporters, the inaugural event ultimately raised $52,429.47 for eight different Charities and Causes through a five-day eBay Auction hosted by R2R.

“Road 2 Recovery is extremely grateful to all the Moto Fite Klub riders for their donations and for reaching out to give R2R the opportunity to host this auction. And thank you to the team over at Moto Fite Klub and Rob Buydos for putting together a great show and race that benefited so many deserving charities,” said Lori Armistead, Director for Marketing and Public Relations for R2R. “These donations made a significant impact for R2R and the athletes we support. Thank you to everyone who participated in the auction.”

What is Moto Fite Klub and how was the money raised?

On May 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. PST, ten of the top motocross/supercross legends squared off for classic battles to determine who is the baddest dude in the world in the first-ever Moto Fite Klub event. Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Stanton, Broc Glover, Travis Pastrana, Kevin Windham, Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Sipes, Jake Weimer, and Mike Alessi went head-to-head for an epic battle and it was Alessi who took home the belt. If you missed the action you can still watch the event’s archive.

After the racing wrapped up, the riders joined together to donate their race-worn gear to eight different charities and causes. All jerseys from the race went to Team DayneGerous benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, all goggles went to Goggles for Docs and all helmets went to Road 2 Recovery. Additionally, the team at YCF donated a Sunday Motors FLAT TRACK BIKE – S 147/150cc to help support the Mobile Medical Unit and Yamaha dealer; Motozilli, donated a Limited-Edition Yamaha YZ450F—that Broc Glover rode in the race—toward Team DayneGerous benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Team DayneGerous was created by Glover to raise funds and awareness in his son's name who is battling Cystic Fibrosis. Travis Pastrana then upped the ante by announcing he would match the winning bids from Glover and Weimer’s jerseys.