It sounds like you were able to ease back into supercross. It’s not like you full-bore on motocross and got caught off guard that supercross was coming back in less than two weeks?

Yeah I’ve been doing supercross quite a bit. We’ve been grinding supercross pretty hard for a while now.

So you weren’t surprised when the word came that it was for sure coming back?

No, I wasn’t that surprised. At one point I was surprised when I got the first phone call that supercross was coming back. I was a little shocked when the date was May 15, but now that it’s the 31st and there has been time to hash things out, I’m not that surprised by it.

You got injured during supercross this year, so it probably wasn’t what you were hoping for before A1. So with that in mind do you have more motivation to come back and finish supercross strong, or is there an inclination to focus on coming into the nationals strong and ready?

It’s definitely important to turn the supercross season around, even for next supercross season, and to build some momentum for outdoors. For me it’s an opportunity to turn the ship around and get things going back in the right direction. I feel like before I crashed I thought I’d finally made some gains and was in a good position to battle at the front. I just have to get back to that level. I’ll be 100 percent prepared for the outdoors either way, but right now I’m focused on supercross and turning this thing around.

Supercross is going to be interesting with racing twice a week. Has the team worked out any way to practice or test out in Utah between races?

Not really, there’s not a ton of time. You race on Sunday, you’re not going to race on Monday and you don’t want to ride on Tuesday before the race on Wednesday. So the only real potential ride day is Friday. So if I ride at all it’ll be on Friday. Maybe we can find an outdoor track locally we can ride at or whatever, but I think it’s a bit of a stretch at this point.