Supercross is back! What do the riders think? Jason Weigandt called two of them on opposite ends of the supercross spectrum: Ken Roczen is battling for the supercross championship on his factory Honda, while Cade Clason is trying to make main events on his privateer PRMX machine. They give their thoughts on the resumption of racing in this podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

