Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Wed Jun 3
Articles
Exhaust Podcast: Roczen and Clason

Exhaust Podcast Roczen and Clason

May 21, 2020 3:30pm
by:

Supercross is back! What do the riders think? Jason Weigandt called two of them on opposite ends of the supercross spectrum: Ken Roczen is battling for the supercross championship on his factory Honda, while Cade Clason is trying to make main events on his privateer PRMX machine. They give their thoughts on the resumption of racing in this podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

