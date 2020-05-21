Chase Sexton, Shane McElrath To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 22

Our guy Jason Weigandt has been having a blast talking to both current and retired during riders these Instagram Live videos. So, we lined up two more for him to do!

Tomorrow (May 22), we will hear from the top two riders in 250SX East Region points standings. GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton will join Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Then, at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST on May 22, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath will join Weigandt for an Instagram Live video.

You can watch the interviews on the Racer X Instagram account live as they happen, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our page. We will also embed the video interviews below once they are completed.