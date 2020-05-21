Do you think you’re going to ride between these events?

I’m not too concerned on it. I don’t really think I need to. Between Sunday and Wednesday, I doubt we’ll ride, but potentially ride on the Friday or something. I really try and keep the crew in mind as well. It’s a lot on everybody. So what makes the most sense to keep everybody’s stress level down. It’s a stressful deal anyway trying to get bikes ready to race Sunday, and then to turn around and race Wednesday. I think the biggest thing is just to have a lot of mental space on race day and to be fired up and ready to go when the gate drops.

That is what I’ve heard from most riders. They’re not too stressed about if they don’t get to ride during the week while they’re there. But before Anaheim 1 everybody says that they’re best shape of their life, bike’s never been better, and then as soon as they race one time it’s a complete disaster for half the guys! Is there a chance everyone’s like, “Whoa. Hold on. I need to check something?”

I think it’ll be probably split. I think guys will think they need to find something. You’ve already raced your setup. This is round 11. But you’re right. We could ride all off-season and think our bike is amazing and then Anaheim 1 is totally different. But for me anyway, I have belief knowing that we’ve raced on several different tracks so far. I know what my bike does. Whether it’s perfect on a certain track or not, I know exactly what it’s going to do. I’m totally fine with leaving my bike, which I’m kind of that way anyway. The biggest thing is the engine setup and your gearing and stuff being at altitude. I think that’s going to be the biggest separation, who’s prepared in that sense.

We talked to your teammate Ken Roczen, and he said as far as the riding between races, everyone has to figure out what three weeks living at altitude going to be like from a physical recovery standpoint. So maybe less is more. Have you thought about all that?

For sure. That was one of the first things. Ken and I have been talking quite a bit and that was one thing we’ve talked about a lot. Do we stay at a higher elevation or lower elevation? Do we ride before the races to try and get the gearing right? Do we not? There’s so many variables. I think everybody is in the same boat. You just got to be confident when the gate drops and be ready to go. Also, I think the biggest thing is not burying yourself a hole at the beginning of the weeks. The first two weeks I think it’s so important to stay fresh and maybe under-train a little bit, because you can’t do the same program. Maybe there’s a couple guys that can go up there and do the same program as they did at sea level, but it’s going to be tough especially like I said rounds five, six, and seven. If your workload has stayed the same as what you were training at sea level, I think you’re going to dig yourself a hole.

If you prefer to watch the video of this interview with Justin Brayton, watch the archive of the Instagram Live video below: