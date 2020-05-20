More Updates on Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Schedule
Throughout this time of motorsports shutdowns due to the coronavirus, each Monday, the Race Leadership Team (RTL) reviews race schedules, makes adjustments as needed, and works with event organizers to reschedule events when possible. The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing.
The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.
These are the latest notes from the meeting on May 18th:
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross:
The Pro Motocross schedule continues to be dynamic. It is the intent of organizers to conduct the events with fans, which requires elevated social distancing protocols. The phase-in plans for the resumption of large gatherings continues to evolve from state-to-state, with some states having clear guidelines and others not so much. Event organizers continue to work with their local and state officials to develop a suitable timetable for their national event, but the situation is changing rapidly. The current plan is to start the series in July, but to date no exact start date or location has been determined. What has been determined is that RedBud will not be held on July 4th, nor will it be the opening round. The Series will release a month-to-month schedule starting with July in the coming weeks. This roll-out schedule will allow events to be moved as organizers obtain approval from state to state. Although this approach may be unorthodox, it is necessary under the circumstances, and event organizers and series managers appreciate the patience of the riders, teams and fans as we maneuver through these challenging times.
Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:
Yesterday MX Sports announced the Regional Schedule for the 2020 season. Regional Championships will be held in 8 different regions nationwide from the first weekend in June through the first weekend in July. Details on the full schedule are now available.
GNCC Racing:
Round 5 of the GNCC Racing Series will be held next weekend, May 30/31 at Camp Coker in Society Hill, SC. The event will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as recently issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force. Details on specific event health protocols are available in the safe-to-race toolkit.
The dates and locations of the remaining rounds are as follows:
2020 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck Sunday, February 23
- GNCCWild Boar Sunday, March 8
- GNCCThe General Sunday, March 15
- GNCCThe Bulldog Sunday, May 17
- GNCCCamp Coker Sunday, May 311:00 PM
- GNCCRound 6 - TBA Sunday, June 141:00 PM
- GNCCRound 7 - TBA Sunday, June 281:00 PM
- GNCCRound 8 - TBA Sunday, July 121:00 PM
- GNCCLoretta Lynn's - eMTB Only Saturday, August 15:00 PM
- GNCCMountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sunday, September 131:00 PM
- GNCCSnowshoe Sunday, September 271:00 PM
- GNCCMason-Dixon Sunday, October 111:00 PM
- GNCCIronman Sunday, October 251:00 PM
- GNCCRound 13 - TBA Sunday, November 81:00 PM
ATVMX:
The ATVMX schedule remains unchanged and will resume this weekend at Aonia Pass. Details on specific event health protocols will be issued ASAP.
The remaining schedule follows:
|May 23/24
|Aonia Pass, GA
|June 6/7
|Muddy Creek, TN
|June 20/21
|Walnut, IL
|July 11/12
|Unadilla, NY
|July 25/26
|RedBud, MI
|Aug. 15/16
|Loretta Lynn’s, TN
|Sept. 19/20
|Underground, TX
|Oct. 17/18
|SOB, SC