More Updates on Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Schedule

Throughout this time of motorsports shutdowns due to the coronavirus, each Monday, the Race Leadership Team (RTL) reviews race schedules, makes adjustments as needed, and works with event organizers to reschedule events when possible. The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.

These are the latest notes from the meeting on May 18th:

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross:

The Pro Motocross schedule continues to be dynamic. It is the intent of organizers to conduct the events with fans, which requires elevated social distancing protocols. The phase-in plans for the resumption of large gatherings continues to evolve from state-to-state, with some states having clear guidelines and others not so much. Event organizers continue to work with their local and state officials to develop a suitable timetable for their national event, but the situation is changing rapidly. The current plan is to start the series in July, but to date no exact start date or location has been determined. What has been determined is that RedBud will not be held on July 4th, nor will it be the opening round. The Series will release a month-to-month schedule starting with July in the coming weeks. This roll-out schedule will allow events to be moved as organizers obtain approval from state to state. Although this approach may be unorthodox, it is necessary under the circumstances, and event organizers and series managers appreciate the patience of the riders, teams and fans as we maneuver through these challenging times.

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:

Yesterday MX Sports announced the Regional Schedule for the 2020 season. Regional Championships will be held in 8 different regions nationwide from the first weekend in June through the first weekend in July. Details on the full schedule are now available.