“I thought the supercross series was great, man!” enthused Jeremy McGrath, a seven-time AMA Supercross Champion who is totally allowed to say absolutely anything he wants about the sport of stadium motocross, a sport he ruled like Michael Schumacher did Formula 1 a decade back. “In the end of the day that pass Tomac put on Roczen at Daytona a few months ago could have been worth a couple million dollars because they may end up not having the races or not finishing the series. If they don’t finish it or whatever, that’s going to be one of the most expensive passes in the history of the sport, I would say. I’m really happy that Eli is riding strong.”

Yes, Eli Tomac is riding strong, hence the P1 position in what has been an astonishingly odd and abbreviated 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. But Honda HRC company man Ken Roczen has been strong, also, leaving Tomac up a mere three points (226 to 223) in the standings. With 10 rounds having been run thus far in ’20, Tomac has won five main events and with an average finishing position of 2.6. On the podium 60 percent of the time before COVID-19 darkened everyone’s door, Tomac executed a slick pass on Roczen with two laps to go to not only win at Daytona International Speedway, but to cast himself as the lead man in the title chase.

So all that was then and this is now, as 900 members of the AMA Pro Racing supercross contingent and community are now beginning to look for their gear bags, suitcases, backpacks and stopwatches in an impending date with history set for Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 451 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City, Utah—AKA: Rice-Eccles Stadium—for round 11 of the Monster Energy Supercross title fight. And making the 349-mile trek to SLC from his current training base in Cortez, Colorado will be Team Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Tomac. On the clock and full-time in the 450SX classification going back to 2014, Tomac, while being absolutely dominant in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship the last three 450MX seasons, has yet to win the AMA 450SX Championship. It’s a title Tomac lusts for not only for the championship itself, but to further solidify his legacy as one of America’s all-time greats of the sport. Since the races last took place, everyone’s lives have changed a bit, but no one more so than Eli, who has a new infant daughter Lev Loe with mom Jessica. It was good timing for new baby to arrive while racing and traveling was on hold, but now, with racing back on schedule, Tomac now looks to wrap up his self-exiled riding and training program in Colorado for what will be the home stretch of the ’20 stadium season. Racing is back. The morning after the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) ran its first post-COVID-19 at Darlington Raceway in the Carolinas, Eli Tomac took a breather and spoke with us about his supercross task at hand.