The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series returned to the track last weekend for an action packed The Bulldog GNCC in Georgia. If The Bulldog doesn’t sound like a usual GNCC event, that’s because it isn’t. The Bulldog was held at the Aonia Pass Motocross facility, which usually hosts The General GNCC—the third event of this year. However, since The General was the last round prior to the COVID-19 break in racing, it was decided that this second Aonia Pass event needed a different name, and The Bulldog was born as a nod to the University of Georgia, located just around an hour up the road. Here’s what we learned at the inaugural event.

Great to be Back!

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic was no easy task for the GNCC series to organize. The series did not advertise for spectators, and pretty good number of other changes were in place including only allowing one rider and one mechanic on the start, with all mechanics required to wear masks. Regardless of everyone’s opinions on the situation in the world, it was really cool to see everyone come together, follow the rules and do what it takes to return to racing—while remaining socially distant.

The overall atmosphere of the event was positive, as everyone was simply happy to be back at the track ready to go racing. Also, the course layout was much different than the last visit here in mid-March.

How was it different? Well, in March the ground is usually very wet and many areas in the woods tend to hold standing water. Visiting in May saw green leaves on the trees and those wet areas actually turned into perfect dirt. This gave the GNCC track crew the opportunity to mix it up, run some different sections and even add some new sections of trail.

Prior to the event, some folks were concerned about the dust. The open areas did get a little dusty, but in the woods there was actually moisture to be found once tires cut through the top layer. This made for nearly perfect conditions in some spots, and almost zero mud! These changes made it feel like a totally different event than the previous one, even though they both took place on the same property.