Flattrack Fite Klub on June 9 to Feature Sipes, Springsteen, Parker, Carr, Mees, Smith and More

Welp, Moto Fite Klub was such a success, the FiteTV guys are at it again! We heard rumors of a Flattrack Fite Klub but now it's been confirmed with the following press release:

New York, NY—Fite announced today its newest iteration to the streaming combat sports platform, Flattrack Fite Klub. The event will take place at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST exclusively on Fite Pay Per View. Flattrack Fite Klub, will feature the world’s biggest names in Flattrack Racing, including current riders Jared Mees, Bryan Smith, Sammy Halbert along with Ryan Sipes just off his recent third-place showing in Moto Fite Klub last week. These current championship riders will be challenged by none other than three-time Grand National Flattrack Champion and 2005 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee Jay Springsteen; nine-time Grand National Flattrack Champion and 2009 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee, Scott Parker; seven-time Grand National Flattrack Champion, 2020 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee, and two time world motorcycle land speed record holder Chris Carr along with the year 2000 Grand National Flattrack Champion “Smokin” Joe Kopp.

Flattrack Fite Klub will feature head to head match racing to determine the fastest, wiliest Flattrack racer current or retired on a 1/4 mile oval riding Legendary Bultaco 360’s. These great racers are coming together in the spirit of holding a live racing event during this trying time and while the racing will be unparalleled, the charitable component will be equally as strong.

Flattrack Fite Klub will partner with the Rookies Class of ‘79 Charity to help injured Flattrack riders in their time of need. Riding gear including helmets, boots, and autographed steel shoes will be available for auction after the event through www.rookies79.com.

“We want to use this event as an opportunity to entertain sports fans and give back to an amazing charity that is near and dear to us in the Flattrack Racing community” said nine-time AMA Grand National Flat Track Motorcycle Champion Scott Parker. “I encourage you to tune in and enjoy some awesome motorcycle racing, trash talking amongst friends and hear some of the legendary stories many of us have to tell, all while helping a great cause.”

The live June 9 PPV event will be preceded on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST with the Flattrack Fite Klub Roundtable with all of the riders discussing the history of the sport and what fans can expect when they reignite decades-old rivalries on the track. This Roundtable event will be available for free on Fite.TV.

This is the sport that will reignite the world of entertainment. Be a part of it.

For more information and to order, visit: Flattrack Fite Klub.