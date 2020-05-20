Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Cooper To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 21

Our guy Jason Weigandt has been having a blast talking to both current and retired during riders these Instagram Live videos. So, we lined up two more for him to do!

Tomorrow (May 21), Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo will join Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.

Then, at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST on May 21, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper will join Weigandt for an Instagram Live video.

You can watch the interviews on the Racer X Instagram account live as they happen, or you can watch them as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our page. We will also embed the video interviews below once they are completed.

If you have questions for AC or Cooper, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story and acknowledge which rider your question is directed towards. Tune in!