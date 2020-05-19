Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Round 11 (East)
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Round 5 - TBA
Sun May 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Loretta Lynn’s Regional Championship Schedule Facebook Live Discussion at 1 p.m. EST

May 19, 2020 9:30am
Watch: Loretta Lynn’s Regional Championship Schedule Facebook Live Discussion at 1 p.m. EST

Yesterday, MX Sports announced the regional championship schedule for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Today at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on the Loretta Lynn Facebook page, event director Tim Cotter will explain the new regional championship schedule, classes, and social distancing procedures for the event.

The Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) released the safe-to-race toolkit recently that outlines cautious procedures. For more information, visit www.mxsports.com/welcome.

Tune into the Loretta Lynn Facebook page to listen to Cotter’s live video to stay up to date on the latest information.

Recommended Reading

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now