Watch: Loretta Lynn’s Regional Championship Schedule Facebook Live Discussion at 1 p.m. EST

Yesterday, MX Sports announced the regional championship schedule for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Today at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on the Loretta Lynn Facebook page, event director Tim Cotter will explain the new regional championship schedule, classes, and social distancing procedures for the event.

The Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) released the safe-to-race toolkit recently that outlines cautious procedures. For more information, visit www.mxsports.com/welcome.

Tune into the Loretta Lynn Facebook page to listen to Cotter’s live video to stay up to date on the latest information.