At Daytona you were like, “I’m going to chill on the public autograph signings.” That’s before we even knew how bad this was. Then it just turned out you were in the same boat as everybody else. So I think when fans heard supercross is coming back, people started speculating, “I bet you Roczen doesn’t even want to do this.” Can you comment on that? Were you worried at all? Are you worried at all?

At one point of course I was worried because you have these different states… Like in Florida right now, I think they’re kind of starting to become back normal. The restaurants are somewhat open. You don’t see a whole lot of people in restaurants yet, but it’s busier. California is, I was just talking to a friend earlier, I guess still only takeout. It’s still kind of locked down. It’s just weird. I’m just unsure about the whole situation. Is there a second wave or not? I just didn’t want anything to be rushed. Of course, I’m excited to go racing no matter what. It’s been a long time and I want to get this championship done before any other race is scheduled. So my priority was trying to get the supercross season continued before doing any other races.

I think there were people speculating that you wanted to wait six more months, but that’s clearly not the case.

No. Absolutely not. The year’s over in six months! We’re just all in a unique situation because the MXGP guys, all they do is ride outdoors. The NBA, all they do is play basketball. We do have two different things that we got going on, supercross and motocross. So I didn’t want supercross to be scratched then start outdoors and then go back to supercross. Of course again, same for everybody, but we’re still trying to make it as comfortable as possible because no matter what, once we do start racing again it’s going to be a long, I would say a couple of years. We start now. If it goes into outdoors and then we race until late October. Then we have November, December. Some people do manufacturer changes. Some people have new bikes. We have a new bike coming out. So we have to get testing time. Everything is all flipped upside-down right now.

Good to hear that you’re excited about racing. You have a real reason to be. You’re three points behind in the championship, so if anybody has an incentive to want to get out there and score points and make it happen, here it is. You got your chance!

Yeah, absolutely. What I love about it, too, is normally seven races are drug out. If you have an off-weekend in there, like we were going to be off for Easter, that’s eight weeks. Now it’s going to be boom, boom, boom, boom. I think it’s important to get a good rhythm in. I’m excited. We’re in a good position. So is Eli [Tomac] and even Cooper [Webb]. Nothing is lost yet. I’m all in, man. I want this so bad. I keep telling my wife about it and everything. I am putting everything in motion on my side to just leave nothing on the table. I don’t want to go there and like, “I’ll guess I’ll drink some water…” I don’t know what you want to call it. I’m hustling to try to get everything set up. Hydration, everything, I’ve got to plan this and I’ve got to plan that. I just need to make sure that all the puzzle pieces are lined up so I can just go out there and be my absolute best and just hammer down and try and make this thing happen. It’s awesome for the fans right now because we are pretty close and I think it’s going to be really exciting, especially now since all this time off. We’re going to be one of the first sports that’s going to be on TV so I think that’s going to be big. I’m just excited to be in the position. In the previous years I wasn’t in title contention and you’re just riding around in eighth place or whatever. It’s not me and it ain’t that fun to be back there. So I’m finally back in the hunt, actually probably more than ever before, honestly, this late in the season. Even though we do have seven races and it does sound like a lot, it’s going to be going by real quick.