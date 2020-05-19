Results Archive
Russell Wins Another Georgia Battle in Return of GNCC Racing

May 19, 2020
Washington, GA—Round four, the Bulldog, of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship concluded on Sunday, May 17 in Washington, Georgia. The Georgia track did not disappoint, as battles between top riders ensued throughout the entire day.

As the green flag waved it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell jumping out to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot. K. Russell headed into the woods first. As the race wore on, K. Russell maintained the lead, but Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang and Coastal Racing Husqvarna’s Ricky Russell continued to close. On the last lap, the two Russells (no relation) got into a heated battle, with Ricky attempting to make a pass for the win. He would crash, however, knocking him out of the race. Strang stayed in K. Russell's tracks and applied pressure all the way to the end. K. Russell came through to the checkered flag 4.2 seconds ahead of Strang, who took second place.

Strang currently sits second in the points standings after four rounds of racing.

View this post on Instagram

The battle is on LAST LAP ????

A post shared by GNCC Racing (@gncc_racing) on

Ken Hill

Coming through to earn third in the XC1 Open Pro class and fourth overall was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael. After a strong start to the day, Michael found himself second overall throughout the first two laps of racing. Michael would battle throughout the day, but would hold onto third place in his class at the completion of three hours.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn put in a great ride at the Bulldog GNCC as he finished fourth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Ashburn ran a consistent pace for the duration of the race, keeping his fourth place position for the entire three-hours. Ashburn holds onto the third place position in the points standings.

 Returning to racing in Georgia was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth. After reinjuring his leg before the start of the season, Toth was forced to sit out the first three events. Toth would find himself swapping between the fifth and sixth place positions multiple times during the race. At his first race back in 2020 Toth would finish out the day with a fifth place finish in XC1.

After running eighth for majority of the day, it was FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor pushing throughout the last lap to make his way into the sixth place position. Baylor remains sixth in the points standings. Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong came through seventh in XC1, and currently sits eighth in the points standings after four rounds of racing. Rockhill Powersports/TI Dezigns/UFO Plast’s Evan Earl came through the finish line running eighth in XC1 Open Pro.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong earned the $100 Hot Cams XC2 after a great jump off the starting line. DeLong would head into the woods on a mission. DeLong found himself in the overall lead on adjusted time, but as the race wore on his adjusted time fell off the leader's pace. However, DeLong was able to capture the XC2 250 Pro class win, and claim third overall on the day.

Ken Hill

Earning second in the XC2 250 Pro class was XC Gear/Enduro Engineering/Husqvarna’s Ryder Lafferty. Lafferty had an excellent start to the day after coming through timing and scoring third in the class on the opening lap. Lafferty would move into the second place position, and remain there for the rest of the race.

AmPro Yamaha/St. Lawrence Radiology Mike Witkowski made his way into third after starting out the day back in the fifth place position. Witkowski would put his head down and push through the heat and dust during the three-hours of racing. With two laps to go, Witkowski made the final pass to take over the final podium finishing position.

Trail Jesters KTM’s Jonathan Girroir and Beta USA’s Cody Barnes rounded out the top five in the XC2 250 Pro class at the Bulldog GNCC. Girroir moves back to second in the points standings after four rounds of racing have been completed.

Rounding out the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class was Raines Riding UniversityAtlas Sales/Yamaha’s Jason Raines taking the class win followed by Husqvarna/FXR/Enduro Engineering’s Jake Froman coming through in second and Dominick Morse earning his first podium position with third in the class.

Ken Hill

In the WXC race it was BABs Racing Yamaha/Maxxis’ Becca Sheets picking up where she left off at the last GNCC event, earning herself another overall win in the 10 a.m. race. Rockstar Energy/LanMills XC Tayla Jones battled her way through the pack, clinching second overall and in the WXC class. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer brought home a third place finish in WXC at the Bulldog GNCC. Jumping off the line first earning the $100 Trail Jesters Holeshot award was Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker.

When the checkered flag flew at the conclusion of the 8 a.m. youth race it was Team Green Kawasaki’s Jack Joy earning the overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. Fellow Team Green Kawasaki rider Grant Davis battled back and forth throughout the race, earning second overall on the day. Rounding out the youth top three overall was YXC1 Super Mini Sr. competitor Cole Forbes.

Two highlight shows featuring ATVs and motorcycles will be featured on MAVTV at a later date—view the full broadcast schedule

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.comor call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Bulldog GNCC Results

GNCC

The Bulldog - Overall Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Kailub Russell 02:44:54.850 Boonville, NC United States KTM
2Josh Strang 02:44:59.053 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Craig Delong 02:47:41.574 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Layne Michael 02:47:44.427 Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
5 02:47:49.772 Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

The Bulldog - XC2 Pro Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong 02:47:41.574 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 02:47:49.772 Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski 02:50:35.619 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
4Jonathan Girroir 02:52:31.779 Southwick, MA United States KTM
5Cody J Barnes 02:54:47.299 Sterling, IL United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

The Bulldog - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1 03:01:55.456 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
2 03:03:28.479 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
3 03:03:36.539 Newark Valley, NY United States KTM
4 03:05:28.457 Gillett, PA United States KTM
5 03:07:08.859 West Sunbury, PA United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

The Bulldog - WXC Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 01:50:53.419 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 01:51:16.019 Australia Husqvarna
3Rachael Archer 01:51:32.438 New Zealand Yamaha
4Rachel Gutish 01:56:41.530 Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
5 01:58:51.699 Mchenry, MD United States Sherco
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States120
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States64
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States60
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States59
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States98
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States67
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand56
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1 Travelers Rest, SC United States99
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States96
3 Lynnville, IN United States81
4 Columbia Heights, MN United States67
5 Gillett, PA United States59
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States120
2Tayla Jones Australia96
3Rachael Archer New Zealand78
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States67
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States64
Full Standings
