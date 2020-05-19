Russell Wins Another Georgia Battle in Return of GNCC Racing

Coming through to earn third in the XC1 Open Pro class and fourth overall was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael. After a strong start to the day, Michael found himself second overall throughout the first two laps of racing. Michael would battle throughout the day, but would hold onto third place in his class at the completion of three hours.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn put in a great ride at the Bulldog GNCC as he finished fourth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Ashburn ran a consistent pace for the duration of the race, keeping his fourth place position for the entire three-hours. Ashburn holds onto the third place position in the points standings.

Returning to racing in Georgia was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth. After reinjuring his leg before the start of the season, Toth was forced to sit out the first three events. Toth would find himself swapping between the fifth and sixth place positions multiple times during the race. At his first race back in 2020 Toth would finish out the day with a fifth place finish in XC1.

After running eighth for majority of the day, it was FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor pushing throughout the last lap to make his way into the sixth place position. Baylor remains sixth in the points standings. Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong came through seventh in XC1, and currently sits eighth in the points standings after four rounds of racing. Rockhill Powersports/TI Dezigns/UFO Plast’s Evan Earl came through the finish line running eighth in XC1 Open Pro.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong earned the $100 Hot Cams XC2 after a great jump off the starting line. DeLong would head into the woods on a mission. DeLong found himself in the overall lead on adjusted time, but as the race wore on his adjusted time fell off the leader's pace. However, DeLong was able to capture the XC2 250 Pro class win, and claim third overall on the day.