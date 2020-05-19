Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Round 11 (East)
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Round 5 - TBA
Sun May 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Darryn Durham and Josh Hill

May 19, 2020 8:30am

Darryn Durham and Josh Hill were invited out to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania to be the first riders on track just days before the raceway opened the gates on their 2020 season. The track, completely covered in grass, was untouched since 2019.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now