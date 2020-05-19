Racer X Films: Darryn Durham and Josh Hill

Darryn Durham and Josh Hill were invited out to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania to be the first riders on track just days before the raceway opened the gates on their 2020 season. The track, completely covered in grass, was untouched since 2019.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.