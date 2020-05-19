Cade Clason missed the 2018 and 2019 American racing seasons due to an FIM suspension tracing back to an anti-doping test at the 2017 New Jersey Supercross (Clason has a prescription for Adderall and believed he had filed an exemption that would allow him to use it while racing, but it turns out that exemption had not been cleared by the FIM when he took his test. This led to suspension of about two years). His 2020 season with the PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki team served as his supercross comeback, which of course then got cut short due to the racing lockdown.

Now Monster Energy AMA Supercross is set to return. What does a privateer like Clason think? We asked him.

Racer X: Okay, Clason. Supercross is back. Seven races. May 31st through June 21st. I wanted to find out what privateers think, so I wanted to talk to you first. From your perspective, what do you think of having racing back?

Cade Clason: I’m excited. There’s definitely a few quirks that we’ve still got to figure out. I know there’s been a lot of speculation on where we have to stay and how our payout is going to be and different things like that. It’s going to be strange. It’s better than sitting on the couch and not making any money. There’s plenty of people out there that have nothing right now still. So, I’m pretty grateful that we get to go spend three and a half weeks in a pretty cool city. It’s one of my favorite cities, so I’m pretty pumped that we get to go race in such a cool place. I’m not pumped on the elevation, but that’s how it is!

So, everyone will pretty much be living in Utah for the duration. Have you been planning around that?

Yeah. I’m pumped on the whole staying in Utah thing. I’m not too worried about it. I know they said they’re going to try and help us with hotels or something. If we have to stay in a hotel or something like that, that sucks because that’s kind of a big bill for three weeks. I get a little help from the team with hotels and stuff, but a lot of guys don’t. So that’s a big struggle for a lot of guys. But staying in Utah isn’t a problem, especially when we’re racing twice a week. You might be able to practice between the Wednesday and the Sunday, but between the Sunday and the Wednesday you don’t really want to ride, unless you’re trying to ride the day before the second race, the race on Wednesday. So, racing twice a week really isn’t that big of a deal. It’s not ideal obviously, but it’s not that big of an issue either. I think some people are kind of making it more than it needs to be.