Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #164

May 19, 2020 10:30am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #164

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair, "Snap-On" Dan Colvin, Guts Racing's Andy Gregg, and Producer Joe talk about the upcoming remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in Salt Lake City.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

