Josh Hill Suffers Hip Injury In Practice Crash

Josh Hill took to Instagram last night to announce he suffered a crash while practicing at the CluMX training facility.

“Had a little get off today. Was out at ClubMX and was coming into the whoops and got a little sideways, missed one and went over the bars,” Hill said in an Instagram video. “Ended up dislocating my hip and it looks like a little fracture in it. They already got it popped back in, they’re about to let me out of the hospital and put me on crutches, so we’ll see how long I’m out.”

While Monster Energy AMA Supercross is set to resume on May 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah, there’s a good chance Hill will not be lining up. Through four rounds of the 250SX East Region Championship, Hill sits ninth in points. He recorded a season-best sixth overall at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown.

Below is Hill’s post: