Big Crash Takes Ricky Russell Out of Georgia GNCC Lead Battle

With injuries becoming a common theme of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country Series (factory riders Thad Duvall, Trevor Bollinger, and Ben Kelley are all out) and Steward Baylor now out of a ride, who would challenge Kailub Russell for the race win over the weekend in Georgia?

Two riders stepped up to create a last-lap push for the win. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang and Coastal Racing Husqvarna’s Ricky Russell kept the heat on all day, and Ricky Russell tried to make a pass on Kailub Russell for the lead on the last lap. It didn't work out, and Ricky hit a tree really hard, resulting in some terrible injuries.

He posted today on Instagram to explain just how scary the situation had become.