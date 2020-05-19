We’ve all been looking for that little bit of light at the end of the tunnel—that little glimmer of hope that this whole crazy coronavirus deal is going to end and we can all get back to some form of normalcy. Sure, life is going to be different—some things will never be the same—but we all seem ready, willing, and able to adapt when the time comes. Or at least that’s a common hope, anyway.

This past weekend, GNCC racers and their families got that first little glimmer. After sitting idle like the rest of the motorsports world since late March, the AMA Grand National Cross Country Series decided to begin racing again at the Bulldog GNCC at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. Located in the first state that made an across-the-board effort to open back up, and armed with the “white sheet” that the Safe-to-Race task force pulled together over the course of the past six weeks, the Bulldog GNCC would be the first big race in what will eventually be the post-pandemic world. The series organizers (next door to us at Racer Productions) worked for weeks to learn about all mitigation and social distancing, working with local health officials in the community to address their concerns and also invite their input. They didn’t really advertise the race, in hopes of not attracting too many people to properly implement the new safety protocols, and even had the Racer TV crew stay home in order to minimize the amount of folks traveling down to Georgia and attending the event.

I was going to skip the event myself, but when I had to go to South Carolina for a family matter, I decided to go ahead on over to Aonia Pass just to see what a race looked like now. I drove right past Darlington Speedway on my way, and they were hosting the return of NASCAR the very same day, though that race would be run without any spectators.