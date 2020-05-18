Wake-Up Call

GNCC Racing
Round 4 (of 13) - The Bulldog GNCC - Aonia Pass MX - Washington, Georgia
GNCC
The Bulldog - Overall RaceMay 17, 2020
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kailub Russell
|02:44:54.850
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:44:59.053
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:47:41.574
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Layne Michael
|02:47:44.427
|Fairmont, WV
|Yamaha
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:47:49.772
|Millville, NJ
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:48:14.772
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|7
|Josh Toth
|02:49:28.379
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|8
|Grant Baylor
|02:50:23.815
|Belton, SC
|Sherco
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|02:50:35.619
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|10
|Andrew Delong
|02:52:24.591
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
GNCC
The Bulldog - XC2 Pro RaceMay 17, 2020
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:47:41.574
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:47:49.772
|Millville, NJ
|Husqvarna
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|02:50:35.619
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|4
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:52:31.779
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:54:47.299
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|02:54:56.999
|Tamaqua, PA
|Beta
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:54:58.039
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|8
|Liam Draper
|02:57:22.659
|Auckland
|KTM
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|03:00:47.079
|Aliquippa, PA
|Husqvarna
|10
|Ryder Leblond
|03:01:24.937
|New Florence, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Raines
|03:01:55.456
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Jake Froman
|03:03:28.479
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Dominick Morse
|03:03:36.539
|Newark Valley, NY
|KTM
|4
|Michael Delosa
|03:05:28.457
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|5
|Chase A Colville
|03:07:08.859
|West Sunbury, PA
|Beta
|6
|Zack Hayes
|03:07:27.510
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|7
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:11:04.159
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|8
|Colt W Converse
|03:19:03.268
|New Windsor, IL
|Yamaha
|9
|Benjamin R Wright
|02:43:41.468
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|10
|Logan Kittock
|02:44:08.653
|Farmington, MN
|Husqvarna
GNCC
The Bulldog - WXC RaceMay 17, 2020
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|01:50:53.419
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|01:51:16.019
|Husqvarna
|3
|Rachael Archer
|01:51:32.438
|Yamaha
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|01:56:41.530
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|01:58:51.699
|Mchenry, MD
|Sherco
|6
|Korie Steede
|02:00:00.219
|Beloit, OH
|TM
|7
|Shelby Rolen
|02:07:51.718
|Knoxville, TN
|KTM
|8
|Samantha Steiner
|02:09:04.339
|Rochester, NY
|KTM
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|02:16:28.115
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|10
|Jamie Astudillo
|02:16:37.075
|Gilbertsville, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|120
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|92
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|64
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|60
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|54
|8
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|43
|9
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|43
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|102
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|98
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|97
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|67
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|56
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|50
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|45
|8
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|42
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|39
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|37
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|99
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|96
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|81
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|67
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|59
|6
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|56
|7
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|55
|8
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|54
|9
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|54
|10
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|39
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|120
|2
|Tayla Jones
|96
|3
|Rachael Archer
|78
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|67
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|64
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|56
|7
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
|8
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|43
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|43
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|32
Moto Fite Klub
Youngstown MX - Youngstown, Ohio
Main Event Results
|Position
|Rider
|Machin
|1st
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|2nd
|Ryan Villopoto
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM
Below is the complete head-to-head bracket. Note: Although the bracket below says ten riders, Ivan Tedescosuffered a seizure on Tuesday and was unable to compete in the event. He posted an update and said he is doing fine since the seizure.
In case you missed it: In our second entry in a Racer X Online series looking back at the old AMA Amateur National Championships, we dive into the 1976 amateur championships at Carlsbad Raceway, just above San Diego.
1976 AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Motocross Championships
October 17, 1976 - Carlsbad Raceway - Carlsbad, CA
Open
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1
|Steve Appleton
|YAM
|Clarksville, TN
|3-1
|2
|Jeff Heaston
|MAI
|Fort Wayne, IN
|4-3
|3
|Ken Frost
|SUZ
|LaMesa, CA
|2-7
|4
|Kenny Sisler
|MAI
|Sacramento, CA
|6-5
|5
|Delno Becker
|KTM
|Oroville, CA
|8-4
|6
|Gary Slack
|HUS
|Canton, IL
|5-8
|7
|Scott Edelstein
|BUL
|Vineland, NJ
|9-6
|8
|Carl Nelson
|SUZ
|Hanford, CA
|7-10
|9
|John Kluesing
|SUZ
|Grand Rapids, MI
|10-9
|10
|Burton Deltz
|YAM
|Kingston, NY
|13-11
|11
|Barry Palmer
|MAI
|Thomasville, NC
|12
|Douglas Bowman
|SUZ
|Lawrenceville, IL
|13
|David Czerwinski
|MAI
|Lowpoc, CA
|14
|Mark Miller
|SUZ
|Algona, IA
|15
|Dale Parlin
|MAI
|Athens, MI
|16
|Mike Treadway
|SUZ
|Athens, MI
|17
|David Sissler
|HUS
|Mukwonago, WI
|18
|Tim Barlow
|HUS
|Santee, CA
|19
|Doug Karkow
|MON
|Long Lake, MN
|20
|Chuck Pettigrew
|MAI
|Luecerne Valley, CA
|21
|Bruce Bartlett
|CZ
|Coolidge, AX
|22
|Jerry Schaefer
|HUS
|Cedar Springs, MI
|23
|Stanley Greer
|MAI
|Gladwin, MI
|24
|Terry Lee Hicks
|SUZ
|Somerset, CA
|25
|Jim Breiding
|CZ
|Mogadore, OH
|26
|Frank Piasecki Jr.
|PEN
|Toledo, OH
|27
|Cliff Knudsen
|HUS
|Livonia, MI
|28
|Russell Joe Hibbs
|YAM
|Sterling Heights, MO
|29
|William Boucher Jr.
|BUL
|Springfield, VA
|30
|Jim Burkley
|HUS
|Louisville, KY
|31
|Thomas Wings Jr.
|SUZ
|Tuscon, AZ
|32
|Bobby Kelly
|SUZ
|Albert Lea, MN
|33
|Keith Parmely
|MAI
|Casper, WY
|34
|Scott Neel
|MAI
|Louisville, KY
|35
|Thomas Berry
|MAI
|Colorado Springs, CO
|36
|Todd Olson
|YAM
|Blaine, MN
|37
|Kevin Van Pfluger
|YAM
|Aurora, CO
|38
|Wayne Allen
|YAM
|Bakersfield, CA
|39
|Randy Wilson
|HUS
|Rockford, MI
|40
|Wade Summers
|SUZ
|Louisville, KY
|41
|Dave Megie
|SUZ
|Loveland, OH
|42
|Jay Denham
|HUS
|Louisville, KY
|43
|Joe Duncan
|KTM
|Woodland, CA
|44
|Steve Lewis
|---
|Mason, OH
|45
|Robert Bittner
|---
|Kenvil, NJ
250cc
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1
|Tod Perkins
|SUZ
|Duncan Falls, OH
|1-4
|2
|Allen Berluti
|HUS
|Reno, NV
|4-3
|3
|Tim Welker
|SUZ
|Barstow, CA
|7-1
|4
|Monte Anderson
|PEN
|Midlothian, TX
|9-2
|5
|Troy Bradshaw
|BUL
|Middlesburg, VA
|2-10
|6
|John Korte
|C-A
|Lowell, MI
|11-5
|7
|Barrett Bender
|SUZ
|Effingham, IL
|6-11
|8
|Blaine Elledge
|C-A
|Woodinville, WA
|3-15
|9
|Arnold Plant
|SUZ
|Sacramento, CA
|13-7
|10
|Layne Hanna
|MAI
|Tuscon, AZ
|16-9
|11
|Bob Bremm
|SUZ
|Louisville, KY
|12
|Eugene McKenzie
|HUS
|Sacramento, CA
|13
|Jimmy Marlow
|SUZ
|Mason, OH
|14
|Mark Lyons
|SUZ
|Indianapolis, IN
|15
|Eddie Gonzalez
|SUZ
|Barstow, CA
|16
|James Pigg Jr.
|YAM
|Richmond, VA
|17
|Dale Alan Oglesbee
|YAM
|Mt. Morris, MI
|18
|David Morris
|KAW
|Poway, CA
|19
|Larry Skaggs
|SUZ
|Brooks, KY
|20
|John Michael Kerkowitz
|YAM
|Pontiac, MI
|21
|Ronald Powell
|SUZ
|North Bend, OH
|22
|Fred Griego
|SUZ
|Barstow, CA
|23
|Randy Johnson
|SUZ
|Richardson, TX
|24
|Tad Richards
|BUL
|Shelton, WA
|25
|Michael Cooke
|PEN
|Indianapolis, IN
|26
|Bruce Casteel
|YAM
|Bradley, IL
|27
|Carl Blentlinger
|SUZ
|Tuscon, AZ
|28
|Jack Todd
|SUZ
|Littleton, CO
|29
|Phil Taylor
|KTM
|Bakersfield, CA
|30
|Chuck Partridge
|OSSA
|St. Paul, MN
|31
|David Lahey
|PEN
|Moscow, KS
|32
|Kevin Piasecki
|PEN
|Toledo, OH
|33
|Jeff Sanders
|MAI
|Ridgeville, IN
|34
|Steve Becker
|SUZ
|Cameron, WI
|35
|Rich Winkler
|MAI
|Ramsey, NJ
|36
|James Martin
|CZ
|Spring Valley, CA
|37
|Terry Martz
|KAW
|East Stroudsburg, PA
|38
|Mark Hinkle
|MON
|South Haven, MI
|39
|Arthur Kenner
|HUS
|McDonald, OH
|40
|L. Stephen Germano
|MAI
|Hyde Park, NY
|41
|Dale Page
|MAI
|Birch Run, MI
|42
|Jim Lesniewski
|HUS
|Sacramento, CA
|43
|Douglas Bergman
|---
|Marlton, NJ
|44
|Jonathan Weiss
|---
|Rumson, NJ
|45
|Rick Lundy
|---
|Jacksonville, FL
125cc
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1
|Ferrell McCollough
|HON
|Beltsville, MD
|2-1
|2
|Steve Bartley
|HON
|Santee, CA
|1-2
|3
|Dicky Turnbo
|YAM
|Whitney, TX
|5-3
|4
|Gary Taft
|SUZ
|Monmouth Junction, NJ
|4-9
|5
|Mike Loeffler
|SUZ
|Denver, CO
|6-10
|6
|Kevin Arnold
|HON
|Louisville, KY
|13-4
|7
|Daniel Leonard
|HUS
|Monroe, MI
|15-7
|8
|Jeff Nida
|HON
|Charleston, WV
|22-5
|9
|Dave Hollis
|YAM
|Oxford, CA
|10-18
|10
|Jerry Brown
|YAM
|West Sacramento, CA
|12-17
|11
|Gerald Stewart
|YAM
|San Diego, CA
|12
|Randy Ayala
|HON
|Fort Dodge, IA
|13
|Sean O’Brien
|SUZ
|Irving, TX
|14
|Don Bettis
|HON
|Green Bay, WI
|15
|Edward Brazina
|HON
|Bridgewater, NJ
|16
|Allen Pope
|SUZ
|Wylie, TX
|17
|Bill Sundstrom
|SUZ
|Barstow, CA
|18
|J. Greenway
|HON
|Clearfield, UT
|19
|Al Hall
|HON
|Truckee, CA
|20
|Gary Haynes
|SUZ
|St. Joseph, MI
|21
|eff Callihan
|YAM
|Warrenton, VA
|22
|Anthony Masciarelli
|SUZ
|Binghamton, NY
|23
|David Lee Mohr
|HON
|Fairborn, OH
|24
|Jay Rice
|SUZ
|Aurora, CO
|25
|Timmy Walker
|YAM
|Penhook, VA
|26
|David Lynn Witter
|YAM
|Waldorf, MD
|27
|Chappy Blose
|HON
|Phoenix, AZ
|28
|Charles Walter II
|HON
|Kendallville, IN
|29
|Mike Winecke
|HON
|Burnsville, MN
|30
|Butch Darling
|HON
|Barstow, CA
|31
|Bob Allison
|YAM
|Clearwater, FL
|32
|Robert Hyde
|SUZ
|Hideawayhills, OH
|33
|Kevin McGinty
|HON
|Harrison, MI
|34
|Nick Cordova
|HON
|Dallas, TX
|35
|Chalma Roberts
|HON
|Citrus Heights, CA
|36
|Gary Gengel
|HON
|Minnetonka, MN
|37
|Todd Phillips
|SUZ
|Tuscon, AZ
|38
|Mike Park
|HON
|Pekin, IL
|39
|George Symonds
|YAM
|Port Angeles, WA
|40
|Kris Bigelow
|YAM
|Rochester, MI
|41
|Chuck Hetrick
|HON
|Worthington, OH
|42
|Tom Tinkham
|SUZ
|Port Angeles, WA
|43
|Tom Gaicomarro
|SUZ
|Dassiac, NJ
|44
|Jim West Jr.
|HUS
|Port Angeles, WA
|45
|David Jennings
|---
|Hadonfield, NJ
If you missed our first installment last week that covered the 1975 AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Motocross Championships, give it a read.
Other Current-Day Championship Standings
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Through Round 10 (of 17)
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|141
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|129
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|48
|9
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|42
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|39
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|32
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|23
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles