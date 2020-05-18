Wake-Up Call

Moto Fite Klub

Youngstown MX - Youngstown, Ohio

Main Event Results

Position Rider Machin 1st Mike Alessi Honda 2nd Ryan Villopoto Yamaha 3rd Ryan Sipes KTM

Below is the complete head-to-head bracket. Note: Although the bracket below says ten riders, Ivan Tedescosuffered a seizure on Tuesday and was unable to compete in the event. He posted an update and said he is doing fine since the seizure.