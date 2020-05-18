Results Archive
GNCC
The Bulldog
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Round 11 (East)
Sun May 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Round 5 - TBA
Sun May 31
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 18, 2020 6:30am

GNCC Racing

Round 4 (of 13) - The Bulldog GNCC - Aonia Pass MX - Washington, Georgia

GNCC

The Bulldog - Overall Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Kailub Russell 02:44:54.850 Boonville, NC United States KTM
2Josh Strang 02:44:59.053 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Craig Delong 02:47:41.574 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Layne Michael 02:47:44.427 Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
5 02:47:49.772 Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
6Jordan Ashburn 02:48:14.772 Cookeville, TN United States Kawasaki
7Josh Toth 02:49:28.379 Winstead, CT United States KTM
8Grant Baylor 02:50:23.815 Belton, SC United States Sherco
9Michael Witkowski 02:50:35.619 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
10Andrew Delong 02:52:24.591 Birdsboro, PA United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The Bulldog - XC2 Pro Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong 02:47:41.574 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 02:47:49.772 Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski 02:50:35.619 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
4Jonathan Girroir 02:52:31.779 Southwick, MA United States KTM
5Cody J Barnes 02:54:47.299 Sterling, IL United States Beta
6 02:54:56.999 Tamaqua, PA United States Beta
7 02:54:58.039 Landrum, SC United States Honda
8Liam Draper 02:57:22.659 Auckland New Zealand KTM
9Benjamin Nelko 03:00:47.079 Aliquippa, PA United States Husqvarna
10 03:01:24.937 New Florence, PA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The Bulldog - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1 03:01:55.456 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
2 03:03:28.479 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
3 03:03:36.539 Newark Valley, NY United States KTM
4 03:05:28.457 Gillett, PA United States KTM
5 03:07:08.859 West Sunbury, PA United States Beta
6Zack Hayes 03:07:27.510 Sumter, SC United States KTM
7 03:11:04.159 Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
8 03:19:03.268 New Windsor, IL Yamaha
9 02:43:41.468 Gillett, PA United States KTM
10 02:44:08.653 Farmington, MN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

The Bulldog - WXC Race

May 17, 2020
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 01:50:53.419 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 01:51:16.019 Australia Husqvarna
3Rachael Archer 01:51:32.438 New Zealand Yamaha
4Rachel Gutish 01:56:41.530 Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
5 01:58:51.699 Mchenry, MD United States Sherco
6Korie Steede 02:00:00.219 Beloit, OH United States TM
7 02:07:51.718 Knoxville, TN United States KTM
8 02:09:04.339 Rochester, NY United States KTM
9 02:16:28.115 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
10 02:16:37.075 Gilbertsville, PA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States120
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States64
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States60
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States59
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States57
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States54
8Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States43
9Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States43
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States40
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States98
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States67
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand56
6 Tamaqua, PA United States50
7 Landrum, SC United States45
8 Bennington, VT United States42
9 Jefferson, GA United States39
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States37
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1 Travelers Rest, SC United States99
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States96
3 Lynnville, IN United States81
4 Columbia Heights, MN United States67
5 Gillett, PA United States59
6 West Sunbury, PA United States56
7 Newark Valley, NY United States55
8 Inman, SC United States54
9 Parkersburg, WV United States54
10 Gillett, PA United States39
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States120
2Tayla Jones Australia96
3Rachael Archer New Zealand78
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States67
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States64
6 Mchenry, MD United States56
7 Barons, AB Canada49
8Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States43
9 Buskirk, NY United States43
10 Birchrunville, PA United States32
Full Standings

Moto Fite Klub

Youngstown MX - Youngstown, Ohio

Main Event Results

PositionRiderMachin
1stMike AlessiHonda
2ndRyan VillopotoYamaha
3rdRyan SipesKTM

Below is the complete head-to-head bracket. Note: Although the bracket below says ten riders, Ivan Tedescosuffered a seizure on Tuesday and was unable to compete in the event. He posted an update and said he is doing fine since the seizure.

Moto Fite Klub
Moto Fite Klub

In case you missed it: In our second entry in a Racer X Online series looking back at the old AMA Amateur National Championships, we dive into the 1976 amateur championships at Carlsbad Raceway, just above San Diego.

1976 AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Motocross Championships

October 17, 1976 - Carlsbad Raceway - Carlsbad, CA

Open

PositionRiderMachineHometown, STMoto Finishes
1Steve AppletonYAMClarksville, TN3-1
2Jeff HeastonMAIFort Wayne, IN4-3
3Ken FrostSUZLaMesa, CA2-7
4Kenny SislerMAISacramento, CA6-5
5Delno BeckerKTMOroville, CA8-4
6Gary SlackHUSCanton, IL5-8
7Scott EdelsteinBULVineland, NJ9-6
8Carl NelsonSUZHanford, CA7-10
9John KluesingSUZGrand Rapids, MI10-9
10Burton DeltzYAMKingston, NY13-11
11Barry PalmerMAIThomasville, NC
12Douglas BowmanSUZLawrenceville, IL
13David CzerwinskiMAILowpoc, CA
14Mark MillerSUZAlgona, IA
15Dale ParlinMAIAthens, MI
16Mike TreadwaySUZAthens, MI
17David SisslerHUSMukwonago, WI
18Tim BarlowHUSSantee, CA
19Doug KarkowMONLong Lake, MN
20Chuck PettigrewMAILuecerne Valley, CA
21Bruce BartlettCZCoolidge, AX
22Jerry SchaeferHUSCedar Springs, MI
23Stanley GreerMAIGladwin, MI
24Terry Lee HicksSUZSomerset, CA
25Jim BreidingCZMogadore, OH
26Frank Piasecki Jr.PENToledo, OH
27Cliff KnudsenHUSLivonia, MI
28Russell Joe HibbsYAMSterling Heights, MO
29William Boucher Jr.BULSpringfield, VA
30Jim BurkleyHUSLouisville, KY
31Thomas Wings Jr.SUZTuscon, AZ
32Bobby KellySUZAlbert Lea, MN
33Keith ParmelyMAICasper, WY
34Scott NeelMAILouisville, KY
35Thomas BerryMAIColorado Springs, CO
36Todd OlsonYAMBlaine, MN
37Kevin Van PflugerYAMAurora, CO
38Wayne AllenYAMBakersfield, CA
39Randy WilsonHUSRockford, MI
40Wade SummersSUZLouisville, KY
41Dave MegieSUZLoveland, OH
42Jay DenhamHUSLouisville, KY
43Joe DuncanKTMWoodland, CA
44Steve Lewis---Mason, OH
45Robert Bittner---Kenvil, NJ
The winners in the Atlantic Region were (from left) Steve Appleton (6), Troy Bradshaw (5), and Jeff Nida (1).
The winners in the Atlantic Region were (from left) Steve Appleton (6), Troy Bradshaw (5), and Jeff Nida (1). Photo Courtesy of Troy Bradshaw
By all accounts, Chuck Pettigrew was fastest on the day in the Open class, but a problem after the start saw him get protested and penalized for outside assistance.
By all accounts, Chuck Pettigrew was fastest on the day in the Open class, but a problem after the start saw him get protested and penalized for outside assistance.

250cc

PositionRiderMachineHometown, STMoto Finishes
1Tod PerkinsSUZDuncan Falls, OH1-4
2Allen BerlutiHUSReno, NV4-3
3Tim WelkerSUZBarstow, CA7-1
4Monte AndersonPENMidlothian, TX9-2
5Troy BradshawBULMiddlesburg, VA2-10
6John KorteC-ALowell, MI11-5
7Barrett BenderSUZEffingham, IL6-11
8Blaine ElledgeC-AWoodinville, WA3-15
9Arnold PlantSUZSacramento, CA13-7
10Layne HannaMAITuscon, AZ16-9
11Bob BremmSUZLouisville, KY
12Eugene McKenzieHUSSacramento, CA
13Jimmy MarlowSUZMason, OH
14Mark LyonsSUZIndianapolis, IN
15Eddie GonzalezSUZBarstow, CA
16James Pigg Jr.YAMRichmond, VA
17Dale Alan OglesbeeYAMMt. Morris, MI
18David MorrisKAWPoway, CA
19Larry SkaggsSUZBrooks, KY
20John Michael KerkowitzYAMPontiac, MI
21Ronald PowellSUZNorth Bend, OH
22Fred GriegoSUZBarstow, CA
23Randy JohnsonSUZRichardson, TX
24Tad RichardsBULShelton, WA
25Michael CookePENIndianapolis, IN
26Bruce CasteelYAMBradley, IL
27Carl BlentlingerSUZTuscon, AZ
28Jack ToddSUZLittleton, CO
29Phil TaylorKTMBakersfield, CA
30Chuck PartridgeOSSASt. Paul, MN
31David LaheyPENMoscow, KS
32Kevin PiaseckiPENToledo, OH
33Jeff SandersMAIRidgeville, IN
34Steve BeckerSUZCameron, WI
35Rich WinklerMAIRamsey, NJ
36James MartinCZSpring Valley, CA
37Terry MartzKAWEast Stroudsburg, PA
38Mark HinkleMONSouth Haven, MI
39Arthur KennerHUSMcDonald, OH
40L. Stephen GermanoMAIHyde Park, NY
41Dale PageMAIBirch Run, MI
42Jim LesniewskiHUSSacramento, CA
43Douglas Bergman---Marlton, NJ
44Jonathan Weiss---Rumson, NJ
45Rick Lundy---Jacksonville, FL
Troy Bradshaw seemed to have the 250 National Championship in the bag at Carlsbad before trouble caught up to him.
Troy Bradshaw seemed to have the 250 National Championship in the bag at Carlsbad before trouble caught up to him. Photo Courtesy of Troy Bradshaw
Rich Winkler’s #35 bib from the 1976 AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Championship at Carlsbad Raceway.
Rich Winkler’s #35 bib from the 1976 AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Championship at Carlsbad Raceway.

125cc

PositionRiderMachineHometown, STMoto Finishes
1Ferrell McColloughHONBeltsville, MD2-1
2Steve BartleyHONSantee, CA1-2
3Dicky TurnboYAMWhitney, TX5-3
4Gary TaftSUZMonmouth Junction, NJ4-9
5Mike LoefflerSUZDenver, CO6-10
6Kevin ArnoldHONLouisville, KY13-4
7Daniel LeonardHUSMonroe, MI15-7
8Jeff NidaHONCharleston, WV22-5
9Dave HollisYAMOxford, CA10-18
10Jerry BrownYAMWest Sacramento, CA12-17
11Gerald StewartYAMSan Diego, CA
12Randy AyalaHONFort Dodge, IA
13Sean O’BrienSUZIrving, TX
14Don BettisHONGreen Bay, WI
15Edward BrazinaHONBridgewater, NJ
16Allen PopeSUZWylie, TX
17Bill SundstromSUZBarstow, CA
18J. GreenwayHONClearfield, UT
19Al HallHONTruckee, CA
20Gary HaynesSUZSt. Joseph, MI
21eff CallihanYAMWarrenton, VA
22Anthony MasciarelliSUZBinghamton, NY
23David Lee MohrHONFairborn, OH
24Jay RiceSUZAurora, CO
25Timmy WalkerYAMPenhook, VA
26David Lynn WitterYAMWaldorf, MD
27Chappy BloseHONPhoenix, AZ
28Charles Walter IIHONKendallville, IN
29Mike WineckeHONBurnsville, MN
30Butch DarlingHONBarstow, CA
31Bob AllisonYAMClearwater, FL
32Robert HydeSUZHideawayhills, OH
33Kevin McGintyHONHarrison, MI
34Nick CordovaHONDallas, TX
35Chalma RobertsHONCitrus Heights, CA
36Gary GengelHONMinnetonka, MN
37Todd PhillipsSUZTuscon, AZ
38Mike ParkHONPekin, IL
39George SymondsYAMPort Angeles, WA
40Kris BigelowYAMRochester, MI
41Chuck HetrickHONWorthington, OH
42Tom TinkhamSUZPort Angeles, WA
43Tom GaicomarroSUZDassiac, NJ
44Jim West Jr.HUSPort Angeles, WA
45David Jennings---Hadonfield, NJ
Maryland’s Ferrell McCollough rode his FMF-supported Honda CR125 at the AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Championship at Carlsbad Raceway. McCollough won wearing this #5 bib in 1976, the same number Mark Barnett used to win the 125 title the previous year.
Maryland’s Ferrell McCollough rode his FMF-supported Honda CR125 at the AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Championship at Carlsbad Raceway. McCollough won wearing this #5 bib in 1976, the same number Mark Barnett used to win the 125 title the previous year. Photo Courtesy of Troy Bradshaw

If you missed our first installment last week that covered the 1975 AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Motocross Championships, give it a read.

Other Current-Day Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17)

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States141
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom129
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States128
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States60
7Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States42
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC United States89
7Luke Clout Sydney Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
Full Standings
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now