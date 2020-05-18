Updated WORCS 2020 Race Schedule

The Las Vegas round at the Orleans Arena has been cancelled for 2020. With no guarantee the arena will be open in June and the restrictions that would have to be set in place if it does open would make it difficult for us to hold the event. WORCS feels that relocating this round to Lake Havasu will be best for racers to get back to racing. This will also enable WORCS to still put on a full Championship Series season with enough rounds.We look forward to heading back to The Orleans in 2021!

In regards to Lake Havasu in June, we know this round will be very HOT! However WORCS has raced in Havasu in years past when it was 110 plus degrees. For our MC and ATV/ SXS rounds, we will be adjusting race times for the heat, this will be done for the safety of racers and the WORCS track staff.

For the MC and ATV's, please note that we will bring the race entry fees down to last year's entry fees for this round only. With the current situation, we are very limited to where we can hold WORCS races.

We understand that this is not ideal for everyone but please know that WORCS is working extremely hard to keep racing and provide a viable championship season. We thank you and truly appreciate all you support during this time.

Glen Helen MC is tentatively scheduled as a double round. Please know that this may or may not happen. We want to prepare racers to all situations and it will all depend on if further rounds get cancelled or not. We may also have to make another end of the season round a double round as well. Again, all depends upon how the next few months roll out.

MASTER SCHEDULE PAGE:

May 22-23rd will be ATV/SXS @ Mesquite MX - Mesquite, NV

May 29-31st will be MC @ Mesquite MX - Mesquite, NV

June 12-14th will be MC Only @ Lake Havasu, AZ

June 19-21st will be ATV/SXS @ Lake Havasu, AZ

July rounds in Oregon have been canceled

September 18-20th will remain at Glen Helen (double round most likely)

September 25-27th MC only @ Cahuilla MX - Cahuilla, CA

October 16-18th ATV/SXS @ Shorty's MX - Blythe, CA

October 23-25th MC Only @ Shorty's MX - Blythe, CA

November 13-15th @ Primm, NV MC/ATV will stay the same

November 20-22nd SXS World Finals @ Primm, NV will stay the same

December 4-6th MC only Lake Havasu (single round)

We will do our best to give you at least a two-week notice before any schedule changes occur.

We know many racers not only race WORCS but another series as well. We are trying our very best to keep other series schedules in mind and not conflict, however with the situation and all series scrambling for dates it makes for a tight and a not so perfect racing schedule.

We know the end of the year will be weekend after weekend of racing and we thank you in advance for you support and being apart of WORCS.

With racing being canceled across all series, and venues having other events canceled as well, rescheduling any postponed races will be difficult to navigate.

2020 eMTB RACE SCHEDULE

All eMTB rounds to coincide with WORCS motorcycle rounds. Start Time approximately 3:30-4 pm Friday afternoons. Each race will be 35 minutes long on 2-4 mile tracks.

Round 1 – Mesquite MX / Mesquite, NV / May 29th – Start time 3:45pm

Round 2 – Glen Helen / Devore, CA / Sept 18th

Round 3 – Cahuilla MX / Cahuilla, CA / Sept 25th

Round 4 – Shorty’s Sports Park / Blythe, CA / Oct 23rd

Round 5 – TBD

Entry Fee: (Sign-up available at track only)

$50 – Pro: Top 3 Purse

$30 – All other Classes at event

Transponder and racing number included with your entry fee

Again we thank you for your patience and understanding.

Support your local industry shops, manufactures, and sponsors as much as you can! Pull out those Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas Cards. Get your bike serviced or suspension, order those parts you have been meaning order, give them a call to find out operating hours and give them a shout on social media, anything helps!

Stay Healthy-Stay Positive- and Keep the Good Vibes Going!