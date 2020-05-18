Regional Championship Schedule Announced For 2020 Loretta Lynn's

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to finally announce the 2020 Regional Championship schedule. The previously announced schedule was withdrawn as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The new schedule features a series of Youth, Amateur, and Vet regionals to be held from the first weekend in June through the July 4 weekend.
To guarantee a spot at a Regional Championship, riders must register online in advance with MX Sports starting today. For the first 48 hours (through Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m.), registration will be open only to those riders that qualified at the seven Area Qualifiers that were able to be held prior to the pandemic and cancellation of the remaining Area Qualifiers.
Regional registration will cap at 72 riders per class, with all additional riders being placed in an Alternate Pool in the order in which they were received. Riders will only be allowed to enter for ONE Regional Championship until May 27. After this date riders will be able to register for additional regionals as availability permits.
2020 Regional Championships Schedule:
|Northeast
|
|
|
|June 5-7
|High Point
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Amateur
|June 12-14
|Pleasure Valley
|Seward, PA
|Vet
|June 26-28
|Tomahawk
|Hedgesville, WV
|Youth
|Southeast
|
|
|
|June 5-7
|Aonia Pass MX
|Washington, GA
|Vet
|June 19-21
|Muddy Creek
|Blountville, TN
|Youth
|June 26-28
|WW Ranch
|Jacksonville, FL
|Amateur
|Mid-East
|
|
|
|June 12-14
|Baja Acres
|Millington, MI
|Youth
|June 19-21
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Amateur
|June 26-28
|Wildcat Creek
|Rossville, IN
|Vet
|North Central
|
|
|
|June 5-7
|Riverside Raceway
|Winterset, IA
|Vet
|June 19-21
|Lincoln Trail
|Casey, IL
|Youth
|July 3-5
|Bar to Bar
|Maize, KS
|Amateur
|South Central
|
|
|
|June 12-14
|Ponca City
|Ponca City, OK
|Amateur
|June 19-21
|Freestone
|Wortham, TX
|Vet
|June 26-28
|Three Palms
|Conroe, TX
|Youth
|Northwest
|
|
|
|July 3-5
|Washougal
|Washougal, WA
|All
|Mid-West
|
|
|
|June 5-7
|Deseret Peak
|Grantsville, UT
|Amateur*
|June 12-14
|Deseret Peak
|Grantsville, UT
|Youth*
|Southwest
|
|
|
|June 19-21
|Fox Raceway
|Pala, CA
|All