Regional Championship Schedule Announced For 2020 Loretta Lynn's

May 18, 2020 1:05pm | by:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to finally announce the 2020 Regional Championship schedule. The previously announced schedule was withdrawn as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The new schedule features a series of Youth, Amateur, and Vet regionals to be held from the first weekend in June through the July 4 weekend.

To guarantee a spot at a Regional Championship, riders must register online in advance with MX Sports starting today. For the first 48 hours (through Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m.), registration will be open only to those riders that qualified at the seven Area Qualifiers that were able to be held prior to the pandemic and cancellation of the remaining Area Qualifiers.

Regional registration will cap at 72 riders per class, with all additional riders being placed in an Alternate Pool in the order in which they were received. Riders will only be allowed to enter for ONE Regional Championship until May 27. After this date riders will be able to register for additional regionals as availability permits. 

2020 Regional Championships Schedule:

Northeast   
June 5-7High PointMt. Morris, PAAmateur
June 12-14Pleasure ValleySeward, PAVet
June 26-28TomahawkHedgesville, WVYouth
Southeast   
June 5-7Aonia Pass MXWashington, GAVet
June 19-21Muddy CreekBlountville, TNYouth
June 26-28WW RanchJacksonville, FLAmateur
Mid-East   
June 12-14Baja AcresMillington, MIYouth
June 19-21IronmanCrawfordsville, INAmateur
June 26-28Wildcat CreekRossville, INVet
North Central   
June 5-7Riverside RacewayWinterset, IAVet
June 19-21Lincoln TrailCasey, ILYouth
July 3-5Bar to BarMaize, KSAmateur
South Central   
June 12-14Ponca CityPonca City, OKAmateur
June 19-21FreestoneWortham, TXVet
June 26-28Three PalmsConroe, TXYouth
Northwest   
July 3-5WashougalWashougal, WAAll

Mid-West   
June 5-7Deseret PeakGrantsville, UTAmateur*
June 12-14Deseret PeakGrantsville, UTYouth*

Southwest   
June 19-21Fox RacewayPala, CAAll

 

*For the Mid-West Regionals at Deseret Peak, the Amateur Regional will host Amateur classes 1-18 and Youth classes 19-36, as posted in the 2020 national class list on www.mxsports.com. For all other regionals, the following classes will be run: 

Amateur Regional Classes:

250 B250 B Limited
250 C250 C Limited
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited450 B
450 B Limited450 C
125 CSchoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C125 (12-17) B/C

Vet Regional Classes:

Open Pro Sport250 Pro Sport
College (18-24)Junior (25+)
Vet (30+)Senior (40+)
Senior (45+)Masters (50+)
Women 

Youth Regional Classes:

Mini-E (4-6) Jr.51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd.
51cc (4-6) Jr. Limited51cc (7-8) Sr. Limited
65cc (7-9) Limited65cc (7-9)
65cc (10-11) Limited65cc (10-11)
85cc (10-12) Limited85cc (10-12)
Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
Supermini 1 (12-15)Supermini 2 (13-16)
Girls (11-16)

Supplemental Rules for the Regional Championships will be released within the next week.

Regional Registration is NOW OPEN!

The 39th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 8 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

