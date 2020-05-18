Regional Championship Schedule Announced For 2020 Loretta Lynn's

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is pleased to finally announce the 2020 Regional Championship schedule. The previously announced schedule was withdrawn as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The new schedule features a series of Youth, Amateur, and Vet regionals to be held from the first weekend in June through the July 4 weekend.

To guarantee a spot at a Regional Championship, riders must register online in advance with MX Sports starting today. For the first 48 hours (through Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m.), registration will be open only to those riders that qualified at the seven Area Qualifiers that were able to be held prior to the pandemic and cancellation of the remaining Area Qualifiers.

Regional registration will cap at 72 riders per class, with all additional riders being placed in an Alternate Pool in the order in which they were received. Riders will only be allowed to enter for ONE Regional Championship until May 27. After this date riders will be able to register for additional regionals as availability permits.

2020 Regional Championships Schedule:

Northeast June 5-7 High Point Mt. Morris, PA Amateur June 12-14 Pleasure Valley Seward, PA Vet June 26-28 Tomahawk Hedgesville, WV Youth

Southeast June 5-7 Aonia Pass MX Washington, GA Vet June 19-21 Muddy Creek Blountville, TN Youth June 26-28 WW Ranch Jacksonville, FL Amateur

Mid-East June 12-14 Baja Acres Millington, MI Youth June 19-21 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN Amateur June 26-28 Wildcat Creek Rossville, IN Vet

North Central June 5-7 Riverside Raceway Winterset, IA Vet June 19-21 Lincoln Trail Casey, IL Youth July 3-5 Bar to Bar Maize, KS Amateur

South Central June 12-14 Ponca City Ponca City, OK Amateur June 19-21 Freestone Wortham, TX Vet June 26-28 Three Palms Conroe, TX Youth

Northwest July 3-5 Washougal Washougal, WA All

Mid-West June 5-7 Deseret Peak Grantsville, UT Amateur* June 12-14 Deseret Peak Grantsville, UT Youth*