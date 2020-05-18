Note: This interview was conducted Wednesday, May 13, prior to GNCC racing resuming last weekend at Aonia Pass MX for the Bulldog GNCC.

When Steward Baylor joined the FactoryONE Sherco program in the off-season, it was a move that was a bit of a shock. For the man who had spent nearly his entire life on KTM, switching to an unproven machine was a bit off the cuff.

However, he proved doubters wrong when he became the first rider to ever put Sherco on the podium in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, and he nearly won a race doing it. Stu led most of the way at The General GNCC at round three in Georgia, only to hand the lead over to Kailub Russell with three turns to go. Since that moment, racing went on hiatus due to COVID-19 and an even bigger shock came just weeks ago when Sherco announced they were parting ways with the elder Baylor brother.

Now left without a ride, Baylor is on the sidelines and spoke with us about his situation and the GNCC season as a whole. He also showed up at the Bulldog GNCC over the weekend, and although he didn’t race, he did help run the series’ Instagram page for the day.

Racer X: So, when you last raced, you were on the new FactoryONE Sherco team. Are you able to say anything about what happened there? All of a sudden maybe a month ago we just got a press release, you’re off the team. Can you say anything about this?

Steward Baylor: I can’t make any comments on that right now. It was tough. It was a bummer for me. I’ll always land on my feet. I always have before. Best of luck to those guys.

Have you talked to anybody else about will you have a bike maybe in a couple months? Or is there nothing going right now? Do you have any idea?

I have no idea. I’ve made a couple phone calls, but nothing serious at this point. Honestly, I didn’t really know when we would go back to racing. Last week we get the word that we might go GNCC racing again. I was back and forth. Are we? Because we’ve been saying this for eight weeks now. It takes so much behind the scenes to get us to where we finally can go racing. So, in my mind I was thinking it’s probably going to be another few weeks. I was thinking at earliest June, maybe July, for the Racer Production group and Tim Cotter and Carrie [Russell] and all those people to get everything back together as fast as it was. It almost sucked for me that it happened that fast, but it’s great. I’m really glad to see that they got everything together so that we can go back to racing. I’ll be there either way. Whether I’m racing or not, I’m going to be at that event. I couldn’t tell you the last time I missed a GNCC. Even injured I made sure that I was always there. I love the event. I’ll be there regardless. It just sucks that we couldn’t get something lined up before then.

Stew's Ricky Bobby-inspired "Me" bike at the Bulldog GNCC on Sunday.