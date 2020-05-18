Ken Roczen To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 18 at 2 p.m. EST

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Roczen will answer questions posed from Weigandt, talk about the plan to resume Monster Energy AMA Supercross on May 31, and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch the archive on Instagram, which will remain in place for 24 hours.

If you have questions for Roczen, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.