Justin Brayton To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 19 at 1 p.m. EST

Honda HRC’s Justin Brayton will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Brayton will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch the archive on Instagram, which will remain in place for 24 hours.

If you have questions for Brayton, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.