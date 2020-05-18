Results Archive
Jacob Hayes Goes Down Hard

May 18, 2020 9:30am | by:
Ouch. Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna rider Jacob Hayes went down hard in a practice crash last week, and he's going to be out for a bit. Don't expect a May 31 supercross return for the former Amsoil Arenacross Champion.

We texted with Hayes Friday morning so we at least know he's awake and somewhat functioning, but he's in real pain due to a compound fracture to his femur, a broken knee cap, and a broken wrist. Hayes told us he already had surgery on the femur, which has helped, but he's still in some pain.

It's a real bummer for a rider who was making some gains this year, sitting a solid sixth in 250SX West points.

We talked to Hayes a few weeks ago to learn more about his journey from well-known amateur to privateer grinder to Arenacross champ, and his hopes to one day get a shot on a factory bike in supercross.

Get well soon, Jacob!

The team announced the signing of Justin Starling last Monday after the Florida native parted ways with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team. Starling (250SX East Region) and Killian Auberson (250SX West Region) will lineup when supercross resumes on May 31.

