Ouch. Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna rider Jacob Hayes went down hard in a practice crash last week, and he's going to be out for a bit. Don't expect a May 31 supercross return for the former Amsoil Arenacross Champion.

We texted with Hayes Friday morning so we at least know he's awake and somewhat functioning, but he's in real pain due to a compound fracture to his femur, a broken knee cap, and a broken wrist. Hayes told us he already had surgery on the femur, which has helped, but he's still in some pain.

It's a real bummer for a rider who was making some gains this year, sitting a solid sixth in 250SX West points.