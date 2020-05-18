Monster Energy Supercross will return on May 31 with a seven-race run that concludes on June 21, all run in Salt Lake City and airing live on TV—but without fans in attendance. How will supercross look with social distancing? Feld Entertainment, the producers of supercross, can answer those questions. Dave Prater (senior director of operations, two wheel) took questions from a variety of motocross reporters to explain the process.

