McCollough’s primary competition came from SoCal hotshoe Steve Bartley, who hailed from Santee. They would battle in both of their 30-minutes-plus-two-laps motos, with Bartley narrowly taking the first. People still talk about that second moto to this day. It was one of the closest finishes ever.

“We got to the drop-off jump just before the finish that went into a large, banked left-handed turn,” McCollough recalls. “We went off the drop-off side-by-side, and we both hit a lapped rider. He went to the low side on the left and I went to the right and we both knocked him over! I was higher up on the berm so I could keep more speed, and he was low and slid a little bit. It was just enough for me to get maybe half a wheel on him. He went wide open to the finish, a little out of control, and actually ended up going behind the checkered flagman’s back. The guy was standing down on the track on the outside of the last corner berm!”

In their coverage, Motorcyclist magazine described the two frontrunners as “two crazed prize fighters. McCollough led most of the race until the very last corner when Bartley snuck up on his rear knobby and decided to race for the title the last ten yards. A lapped rider also happened to be in the corner and proceeded to get literally run over—knowing that whoever got to the finish line first would take the overall win turned them both into unstoppable locomotives. McCollough took the usual line to the right of a flag-waving Butch Lee while Bartley, blinded by a piece of dirt, simply pointed his Honda in the general direction and left it wide open. Butch (wearing red Carrera overalls) missed getting centerpunched by inches and Bartley ended up running head-on into a five-foot embankment with the throttle twisted to the stops. He survived the crash, but when he learned that McCollough had edged him out by seconds for the win, he could have passed out.”

There was an immediate huddle of race officials, scorers, and the flagman to determine who had won. It took 15 minutes before they finally reached the conclusion that McCollough got to the line before Bartley.

“I knew I had won,” recalls McCollough, who had stopped immediately, dropped his bike, and ran to check on Bartley after his crash into the embankment. “There was no question that I got there first, but they just wanted to make sure, I guess.”

It was a big part of East Coast motocross lore that Ferrell McCollough went out to Southern California and beat all of those fast guys for the AMA Amateur National Championship.

“I remember being so proud of Ferrell for going out west and beating all of those guys,” offers his racing neighbor from Virginia, David Bailey, who did not go to Carlsbad. “I remember thinking, Man, that’s a guy I know—that’s a guy I see at the races—and he went to California and won. That’s a guy from our world, a completely different world, and won.”

As for Steve Bartley, who came oh-so-close to winning that 125cc championship, he showed grace and dignity in accepting the referee’s decision. As a result, he would later be named the AMA’s Sportsman of the Year.

In the 250 class, one rider whose name popped up in the results would go on to great career in supercross, but not as a racer. New Jersey’s Rich Winkler became the architect of supercross through the company he founded, Dirt Wurx. But back in 1976, he was a Maico rider looking to make it big at the AMA/Can-Am Amateur National Championship.

“There was a lot of local buildup to the race in ’76 because the first one was a decent-sized and the guys who did well were getting support to turn pro,” Winkler recalls. “I remember qualifying at the regional, which was fun. It was a pretty serious deal back then. It was before the whole Loretta Lynn’s thing, and it was only open to expert [or A class] riders. Local stuff could be hit or miss, but the regional at Castle Point, Kentucky, was a big deal, with a lot of name guys there. I remember battling a guy from the South in both motos, a Bultaco rider named Troy Bradshaw.”

“I was a lot more confident heading out to Carlsbad,” says Bradshaw, a Bultaco factory support rider back then who hailed from Virginia and had finished tenth in the 250 class the year before at Baldwin, Kansas. “I was in my groove. Seventy-six was the year when everything was clicking. I battled with a guy from Ohio named Tod Perkins throughout the Atlantic series. The regional was in Kentucky, and Tod and I battled back and forth but I ended up winning it. So heading out to California, I was really in the zone. I didn’t worry about any other riders—I was just focused on doing my best.

“It was a really big deal, if you grew up at that time, to go out to Carlsbad,” Bradshaw continues. “Fortunately, I got to go to California and ride on that track for a week. It was 1973 and I was accepted to the Rolf Tibblin Riding School, which was based there at Carlsbad.” (Tibblin was a multi-time FIM 500cc World Champion from Sweden who was a training pioneer. Husqvarna sponsored his school and even supplied motorcycles for some students.) “But I was a 125cc rider at the time, and they didn’t have a 125, so I had to ride a 250 Husky—and I was only 12 years old! People who were close could bring their own bikes, but I had to ride this 250.