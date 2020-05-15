Several cities were on the table. We of course all heard Glendale, also Houston and St. Louis had been rumored, but Salt Lake City got the nod. Separately from this call with Prater, I heard other cities were at first not requiring COVID-19 tests from everyone involved with the event, but as the race dates grew closer, that began to look like a universal requirement. Since that hurdle would have to be crossed in any city, Utah, which had already required the testing but was willing to say yes to the May 31 date got the nod.

Utah will require that everyone traveling from out of state take a COVID-19 test (and testing will be facilitated at the event by the state) and be declared clear of the virus 48 hours prior to the race. So that means to race Sunday, you must be clear for 48 hours before that. If you don’t leave the state, you don’t need to be tested again, although temperature checks will be done on site. If you do leave the state, you must then take the test again 48 hours in advance of the race. With races happening on Sunday and Wednesday, there’s really not time to do that in between races. So, although not every team and rider has announced plans, you can most likely expect everyone to stay put in Utah for the entire three weeks.