Racerhead #20

Welcome to Racerhead. We’re in the middle of a long, strange week of the motorsports world in general, trying to figure out how to get back up and running in a safe manner, juggling many issues and angles. First and foremost is the safety of the participants and race fans, the optics involved in starting up again before this whole thing has run its course, and the general role racing—and really any sport—has in the middle of a global pandemic.

Somehow, I found myself a front-row seat at the first actual motorsport event that happened on a track and not a screen. The hastily cobbled #MotoFiteKlub (hashtag necessary for first mention of this no-spectators-allowed moment of virtual audiences) took place at Youngstown MX in Ohio on Tuesday and by almost all accounts was a welcome, fun, and entertaining diversion. And then today, as I drove my daughter to South Carolina for a much-needed visit with her best friend after maybe 11 weeks alone with her brother and cats at home, I found myself at the front gate of Darlington Speedway, where NASCAR will be racing this weekend for the first time since, well, you know. They will also not have any spectators, and their efforts to get back up and running have given stock car racing more mainstream news this week than I can remember—back as far as the Dale Earnhardt days, anyway.

This afternoon I was headed west to Georgia for this weekend’s Bulldog GNCC, which Racer Productions will be running with limited entries and attendance. It will run under the Safe to Race protocols and best practices that were developed over the last several weeks by the Race Leadership Team’s Safe to Race task force. I was hoping to get there before Feld Entertainment held their big Zoom call with media this afternoon to discuss their big news—they are going to give their “Glendale Plan” a go, but in Salt Lake City, not Arizona. I missed that whole call, but Jason Weigandt did not, and he’ll have a report on it below. And last but not least, our man in Europe, Adam Wheeler, gave us a report on the developments and possible changes that InSport is considering as they back up to August and contemplate running well into early winter. You can check out his full report.

So how did this whole Moto Fite Klub come about? Rob Buydos, a longtime motorcycle industry player, has a friend with a company called Fite.TV who has been producing combat sports on pay-per-view for years. He had spoken to Buydos often about the idea of doing some kind of moto-related event to his audience, but the idea never really came to fruition.

Fast forward to April 2020 and the cessation of all racing. The idea got rolling again, but with a tweak: instead of top current riders racing for a big winner-take-all pot, why not have some still-fast and popular old pros come out and race for charity? They started making calls, and the idea quickly came together of the Moto Fite Klub—but no one was supposed to talk about Moto Fite Klub. They found a very private track that another one of Buydos’ friends has in an industrial complex maybe a half-mile from downtown. Youngstown MX wasn’t the prettiest track anyone has ever seen, but it didn’t need to be—it just needed to race fun and give the guys a chance to battle for fans who paid $20 for the chance to watch (and many did). The lineup was pretty damn impressive, too, and they all drove on their own dime to the event. Kevin Windham came up from Mississippi, Damon Bradshaw and Jake Weimer over from Idaho, Ryan Villopoto, Ivan Tedesco, and Broc Glover from the West Coast, Mike Alessi up from Florida, Travis Pastrana over from Maryland. The easiest drives belonged to Jeff Stanton (Michigan) and Ryan Sipes (Kentucky).

Side note: The organizers did end up inviting some media in, and SwapMotoLive’s Donn Maeda and Michael Antonovich braved air travel from California to be there while Racer X’s Andrew Fredrickson and myself enjoyed maybe the easiest trip—Youngstown is a short two-hour drive from our Morgantown home.