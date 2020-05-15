KTM Announces Supercross and GNCC Teams Ready to Race (With Social Distancing)

With the recent announcements that the Grand National Cross Country Series (this weekend) Monster Energy AMA Supercross (May 31st) are getting back on track, KTM has announced that its factory racing squads are ready to race (of course) and adapt.

On the supercross front, Cooper Webb remains the lone man for the Red Bull KTM supercross squad, still no word on Marvin Musquin's return to racing. On the GNCC side, Josh Toth returns from a leg injury to join series' points leader and defending champ Kailub Russell.

Here are a pair of press releases the company produced today.

Supercross

MURRIETA, Calif. – Following a recent announcement from Feld Entertainment, Inc., the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team is pleased to confirm that reigning 450SX Champion Cooper Webb is ‘READY TO RACE’ the final seven rounds of the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Beginning on May 31 and running through June 21, the final seven made-for-tv races are scheduled to take place twice a week (Sunday and Wednesday) for four consecutive weeks and each race will be broadcast on NBC networks without fans in attendance. Webb, who has often expressed his desire to continue racing, currently sits third overall in the championship standings as he continues his quest to maintain the number one plate aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Cooper Webb: “At KTM, we are always READY TO RACE! I know it was questionable as to whether or not we would get to finish the season but I feel as professional supercross racers it’s our job to be ready to race and we do our jobs whenever called upon. With that being said, it also gives us an opportunity to grow our sport, give people jobs back and give all the fans a chance to see us race on TV while we do everything possible to stay safe and continue practicing social distancing.”

Roger De Coster, Director of Motorsports, KTM GROUP: “We are so happy to finally have this plan in place. We started feeling pretty bored after being off for this long without racing and now there is a sensation of life and energy again. And, it is cool for Supercross to be one of the first professional sports back!”

GNCC

MURRIETA, Calif. – After two months off from racing due to the COVID-19 situation, the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team is ‘READY TO RACE’ as team riders Kailub Russell and Josh Toth are set to line up this Sunday, May 17, at the Bull Dog GNCC for Round 4 of the 2020 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Washington, Georgia.