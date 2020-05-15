Yesterday, Feld Entertainment announced the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship would resume rounds 11 through 17 on May 31 in Salt Lake City. Those races will be broadcast live on NBC and the NBC Sports Network. But until then, supercross is having the first ever E Supercross event this weekend.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will resume this weekend as well, but there will be no spectators and no live stream video coverage on RacerTV.com in an effort to decrease the number of staff on hand.

e supercross

Fourteen top supercross riders will compete against one another in their respective 250SX and 450SX classes in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3. Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, and Daniel Blair will call the action live, starting at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST on NBC Sports Network. Tune in to watch the following riders compete at the Angel Stadium 2019 Anaheim 1 Supercross.