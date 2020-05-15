How To Watch: E SX and Moto Fite Klub Archive
Yesterday, Feld Entertainment announced the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship would resume rounds 11 through 17 on May 31 in Salt Lake City. Those races will be broadcast live on NBC and the NBC Sports Network. But until then, supercross is having the first ever E Supercross event this weekend.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will resume this weekend as well, but there will be no spectators and no live stream video coverage on RacerTV.com in an effort to decrease the number of staff on hand.
e supercross
Fourteen top supercross riders will compete against one another in their respective 250SX and 450SX classes in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3. Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, and Daniel Blair will call the action live, starting at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST on NBC Sports Network. Tune in to watch the following riders compete at the Angel Stadium 2019 Anaheim 1 Supercross.
View this post on Instagram
????Special Announcement????Watch this Saturday, May 16 at 4:30PM EST on @nbcsports the Inaugural @MonsterEnergy Supercross E SX Event, Presented by @ToyotaRacing featuring 14 top Supercross riders competing against each other in their respective 250SX and 450 SX classes! Hosted by @RickyCarmichael, @LeighDiffey and commentator @DanielBlair125. Thank you to our Race Director @Windham151Official #SupercrossLIVE #SXAtHome @supercrossthegame
Entry Lists:
450SX
#7 Aaron Plessinger
#9 Adam Cianciarulo
#25 Marvin Musquin
#29 Benny Bloss
#42 Vince Friese
#98 Austin Politelli
#722 Adam Enticknap
250SX
#24 RJ Hampshire
#26 Alex Martin
#30 Brandon Hartranft
#32 Justin Cooper
#83 Jett Lawrence
#175 Josh Hill
#223 Jamison DuClos
While they will not be competing in the event, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, are expected to join the broadcast.
After the initial broadcast on NBCSN, the Monster Energy Supercross E SX event, presented by Toyota will be available for viewing across Supercross' digital platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and SupercrossLIVE.com. Full details for the event can be found in the press release from Tuesday, May 12.
Watch the trailer for the E SX event:
Moto Fite Klub
If you watched the Moto Fite Klub event on Monday and Tuesday night, you saw the awesome bench racing and then actual racing. But if you missed either the live fireside chat or the racing, you still have the opportunity to go back and watch both. You can watch the archive of the fireside chat they had on Monday night for free and while it is a pay-per-view event (with money going to several different charities), you can still pay to watch the archive of the event.