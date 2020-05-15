Deals of the Week: May 15, 2020

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. It's a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Pirelli Scorpion MX Extra X tire combo, the Shoei VFX-EVO Helmet, and the EVS 2019 Tug Fusion Knee Brace Socks. We also have a deal on the Racer X women's mystery box this week. Click the products below and order today!

Pirelli Scorpion MX Extra X Tire Combo

$129.00 - $154.00 - Up to 25% off