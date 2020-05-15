While this was the first event I took place in since spending a week in Daytona during Bike Week (and everything shutdown immediately upon our return home), I knew the crew at High Point had done their homework in order to open up. The Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) has been working long days finding out how our industry can get the ball rolling again. The Race Leadership Team released the safe-to-race toolkit last week that outlines cautious procedures for motocross tracks looking to reopen. There was also a long, thorough list of procedures and details on the High Point Raceway website that was available several days in advance for people to read and understand. I actually had to sleep on the decision to attend the ride day but knowing there were guidelines in place, I felt safe with how the situation was being handled. And boy am I glad I did go!

On Saturday, my brother, dad, and I loaded up the truck and set course for High Point Raceway. Masks, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, snacks, pens, and old hoodies filled the seat next to me as we talked about the motocross legends that have all lined up behind the gates and blasted roost around the historic facility. We were eager to have the opportunity to do the same—although at a lot much, much slower pace.

Upon arriving at the track, Carrie Coombs-Russell (CEO of MX Sports Pro Racing, Racer X’s sister company) welcomed us with two handouts—a liability form (which was a one-pager just for each individual to sign, instead of the usual clipboard with multiple signatures from multiple people) and a Safe-To-Race guide that outlined the basic information on the riding areas available to each bike size and rider age and health considerations. After finding a parking spot with ten feet on each side of us, we filled out our paperwork in the truck and took it to the registration station. Although markers were set up to separate people in a long line, there was no line when we made our way over. We simply handed our signed paper to my coworkers and gave them exact change. It was a quick, minimal contact interaction.